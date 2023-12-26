Lavazza Jolie coffee machine price SLASHED in Boxing Day deal

If you’re someone who likes drinking a proper-sized cup of coffee, you can with the Jolie – you can either use an espresso cup (and this machine makes a delicious caffè espresso) or larger mugs. Given the machine’s single button, changing the cup size and the drink volume to match doesn’t require an engineering degree, either. The machine’s single “Stop&Go” button means you can just whack a cup under, press start and then stop whenever you want. The only downside is that you’ll need to pay full attention while it’s pouring, otherwise, you might end up with a 600ml coffee river running off your counter.

Our reviewer, Gareth Thomas, found that “on occasion, lifting the lever would not cause the capsule to drop down into the bin immediately”, as a result, he “would need to give it an encouraging prod to loosen it up”.

After a fair bit of testing and coffee drinking, Gareth summarised that “as a simple, no-fuss budget coffee capsule machine, the Jolie is a good option”. If you haven’t already got some, buy yourself some coffee pods – the fully recyclable Lavazza eco-pods if you’re feeling green – alongside this machine and get pouring.