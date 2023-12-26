Lavazza Jolie coffee machine price SLASHED in Boxing Day deal
After a full-on Christmas, treat yourself to a stellar Lavazza coffee machine deal for Boxing Day
Searching for a cheap coffee machine in the Boxing Day sales? Amazon is serving up a delicious deal on this four-star, Recommended award-winning Lavazza Jolie coffee machine, which can now be yours for only £65.
When we originally reviewed the Lavazza Jolie, we thought this coffee machine was one of the most affordable you could buy, even at full price (£95). It comes with a large 600ml water tank that slots in the rear, with a removable drip tray at the front and a single button on the top. There’s no milk attachment on this model, however, so if you’re a milky coffee drinker you would do better with the Jolie and Milk version instead, which costs around £85.
If you’re someone who likes drinking a proper-sized cup of coffee, you can with the Jolie – you can either use an espresso cup (and this machine makes a delicious caffè espresso) or larger mugs. Given the machine’s single button, changing the cup size and the drink volume to match doesn’t require an engineering degree, either. The machine’s single “Stop&Go” button means you can just whack a cup under, press start and then stop whenever you want. The only downside is that you’ll need to pay full attention while it’s pouring, otherwise, you might end up with a 600ml coffee river running off your counter.
Our reviewer, Gareth Thomas, found that “on occasion, lifting the lever would not cause the capsule to drop down into the bin immediately”, as a result, he “would need to give it an encouraging prod to loosen it up”.
After a fair bit of testing and coffee drinking, Gareth summarised that “as a simple, no-fuss budget coffee capsule machine, the Jolie is a good option”. If you haven’t already got some, buy yourself some coffee pods – the fully recyclable Lavazza eco-pods if you’re feeling green – alongside this machine and get pouring.
This Lavazza Jolie Boxing Day deal won’t be hanging around forever, so if you fancy a brand-new coffee machine for your kitchen counter then head to Amazon, stick it in your basket and save yourself £30 in the process.