Amazon Prime Day: Pick up the Eufy RoboVac 30C at its LOWEST price
Effective, eminently usable and great value, the Eufy RoboVac 30C has fallen to its joint-lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day’s back, alright! And, if you’ve always been tempted by a robot vacuum cleaner, this deal on the Eufy RoboVac 30C is just the ticket. Normally priced at £183 on average on Amazon, it is currently available for a head-turning £140 – this incredible deal not only saves you over £40, but it brings the RoboVac 30C’s price down to its joint-lowest ever total on the site.
A couple things to note about this top-notch offer: it is only valid until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October, when the two-day deals fest comes to a close, and it’s only available to Prime members. If you’re not already signed up, you access a free trial via this handy link.
In our full Eufy RoboVac 30C review, the robot vacuum earned top marks, receiving a full five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award. We were particularly impressed with its outstanding value, dubbing it “the most reliable, powerful, and usable robotic vacuum cleaner for less than £300,” a designation which only becomes more impressive when you take into account its current price.
Other factors that helped the Eufy RoboVac 30C stand out are its solid combination of vacuuming power and quiet operation, as it proved itself both effective and relatively unobtrusive during testing. What’s more, with its built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, the RoboVac 30C offers users a wide range of hands-free smart controls, allowing you to tailor your vacuuming schedule to your needs.
Another plus is the handy boundary tape that comes in the box. This tape allows you to easily and precisely set up your cleaning area, ensuring that the RoboVac 30C tackles only operates in the areas you want it to, without leaving you to worry about it wandering into areas it shouldn’t.
If you’re looking for a reliable, powerful, and cost-effective robotic vacuum cleaner, the Eufy RoboVac 30C is your best bet – and that rings doubly true in light of this stellar Amazon Prime Day bargain. But don’t wait too long!