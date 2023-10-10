Amazon Prime Day: Pick up the Eufy RoboVac 30C at its LOWEST price

Prime Day’s back, alright! And, if you’ve always been tempted by a robot vacuum cleaner, this deal on the Eufy RoboVac 30C is just the ticket. Normally priced at £183 on average on Amazon, it is currently available for a head-turning £140 – this incredible deal not only saves you over £40, but it brings the RoboVac 30C’s price down to its joint-lowest ever total on the site.

A couple things to note about this top-notch offer: it is only valid until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October, when the two-day deals fest comes to a close, and it’s only available to Prime members. If you’re not already signed up, you access a free trial via this handy link.

In our full Eufy RoboVac 30C review, the robot vacuum earned top marks, receiving a full five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award. We were particularly impressed with its outstanding value, dubbing it “the most reliable, powerful, and usable robotic vacuum cleaner for less than £300,” a designation which only becomes more impressive when you take into account its current price.