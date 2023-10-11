Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Prime Day
  • Ding dong! Let in this LAVISH video doorbell Amazon Prime Day deal

Ding dong! Let in this LAVISH video doorbell Amazon Prime Day deal

Deals

For just a few more hours, you can get the five-star Ezviz DB2 doorbell in a jaw-dropping Amazon Prime Day deal

The end of Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon so you’ll need to be quick if you want to bag any more spectacular savings. Take this one, for example: the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell, which averages £84, has undergone a significant price reduction to just £62 until midnight tonight.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this brilliant bargain, but you can sign up for the generous free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

So why should you go for it? We gave the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original in-depth review, singing the praises of its ease of use, battery power and genuinely helpful features. Those include great image quality, reliable infrared detection and even a chime, which some of its far pricer rivals don’t include.

See Related
When is Prime Day 2023? HUGE discounts for October's Prime Big Deal Days
Best Oral-B electric toothbrush 2023: Find the right Oral-B brush for you

In the words of our review, “the DB2 offers everything you need to never miss another Amazon delivery when you’re out and to give you better peace of mind when you’re on holiday.”

View deal at Amazon

So what are you waiting for? The Ezviz DB2 doorbell featured during Amazon Prime Day is an offer you simply can’t overlook. Again, it’s only valid until midnight tonight, though, so get in there now to avoid disappointment.

Read more

Deals | Prime Day