Ding dong! Let in this LAVISH video doorbell Amazon Prime Day deal

The end of Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon so you’ll need to be quick if you want to bag any more spectacular savings. Take this one, for example: the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell, which averages £84, has undergone a significant price reduction to just £62 until midnight tonight.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this brilliant bargain, but you can sign up for the generous free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

So why should you go for it? We gave the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original in-depth review, singing the praises of its ease of use, battery power and genuinely helpful features. Those include great image quality, reliable infrared detection and even a chime, which some of its far pricer rivals don’t include.