Ding dong! Let in this LAVISH video doorbell Amazon Prime Day deal
For just a few more hours, you can get the five-star Ezviz DB2 doorbell in a jaw-dropping Amazon Prime Day deal
The end of Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon so you’ll need to be quick if you want to bag any more spectacular savings. Take this one, for example: the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell, which averages £84, has undergone a significant price reduction to just £62 until midnight tonight.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this brilliant bargain, but you can sign up for the generous free trial here.
So why should you go for it? We gave the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original in-depth review, singing the praises of its ease of use, battery power and genuinely helpful features. Those include great image quality, reliable infrared detection and even a chime, which some of its far pricer rivals don’t include.
In the words of our review, “the DB2 offers everything you need to never miss another Amazon delivery when you’re out and to give you better peace of mind when you’re on holiday.”
So what are you waiting for? The Ezviz DB2 doorbell featured during Amazon Prime Day is an offer you simply can’t overlook. Again, it’s only valid until midnight tonight, though, so get in there now to avoid disappointment.