Save a BUNDLE on this Ring Video Doorbell package for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and there’s no better time to enhance your home security with the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) bundle. It’s now available at an unbeatable price of £80, saving you a tasty £10 on its average price of £90.

Hurry, because this exclusive deal is only available until Wednesday 11 October. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this bargain, but you can sign up for a generous free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

Boasting a perfect, five-stars-out-five and Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) bundle is incredibly easy to set up, meaning you don’t need to be a tech expert to enjoy the benefits of enhanced home security.