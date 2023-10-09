Secure yourself the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual for a BARGAIN this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day comes with a spectacular deal on the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual (S330). Normally retailing at £229, you can now save £60 and upgrade your home security with this top-tier video doorbell for only £169.
The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual earned a three-star rating in our in-depth review, but don’t let that deter you. It’s a reliable and functional device that provides the security and peace of mind you need. It has some really handy features for those looking to bolster their home security – and, with £60 off, it might just have earned itself a fourth star.
One standout feature is the inclusion of a second camera. This added camera offers extended coverage, ensuring that you can monitor not only your doorstep, but also the surrounding area. With this extra perspective, you can keep an eye on your property – and your visitors – more thoroughly.
What sets the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual apart is its no-subscription setup – you don’t need to pay to access cloud storage. You won’t be locked into monthly fees for storing your security footage in the cloud. Instead, your recordings are stored locally, saving you money while keeping your data more secure and private.
Ease of setup is another key advantage of this video doorbell. You don’t need to be a tech expert to install it. With straightforward instructions and user-friendly features, you can have your doorbell up and running quickly, providing an instant upgrade to your home security.
The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual deal will be available only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October, so act quickly and check it out before the deal expires.