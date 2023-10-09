Secure yourself the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual for a BARGAIN this Amazon Prime Day

The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual earned a three-star rating in our in-depth review, but don’t let that deter you. It’s a reliable and functional device that provides the security and peace of mind you need. It has some really handy features for those looking to bolster their home security – and, with £60 off, it might just have earned itself a fourth star.

One standout feature is the inclusion of a second camera. This added camera offers extended coverage, ensuring that you can monitor not only your doorstep, but also the surrounding area. With this extra perspective, you can keep an eye on your property – and your visitors – more thoroughly.