The Garmin Fenix 7 PLUNGES to record low price this Black Friday
The five-star Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch has crashed to a new low of £399 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Garmin Fenix 7 steals the spotlight with an incredible offer on Amazon for just £399, down from its usual £494, making it the cheapest it’s ever been on the site. While the five-star Garmin Epix (gen 2) is also discounted to £485, the Fenix 7 deal is particularly noteworthy.
Awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, the Fenix 7 is hailed as the best multi-sports wearable available. It boasts great battery life, superb accuracy and full maps across all models, although it is notably expensive and lacks native running power and multi-band GNSS in non-Sapphire models.
The Fenix 7 offers an array of advanced features, including a touchscreen, refined design, better battery life and efficient solar charging. Its latest Elevate optical sensor enhances heart-rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Additionally, the Fenix 7X model features an LED flashlight and new training features, along with a refined user interface.
Available in different sizes, colourways and feature combinations, all Fenix 7 models now come with onboard mapping and turn-by-turn navigation. Despite some limitations, the Fenix 7’s comprehensive features, including sports-tracking profiles and various workout suggestions, make it a top choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
In summary, if you’re seeking the pinnacle of multi-sports wearable technology, the Garmin Fenix 7, especially the 47mm model, is an excellent choice, offering an optimal blend of features, battery life and price this Black Friday.