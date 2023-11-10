The best Black Friday PS5 deals 2023
Looking for Black Friday PS5 deals? We’ve got the best early savings
This year, you can FINALLY expect some great Black Friday PS5 deals. The next-gen console has recovered from the stock issues that left so many of us unable to pick one up at launch, and that can only mean one thing: the Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals are coming, and they’re going to be insanely popular.
In fact, we’ve already seen some great PS5 deals this Black Friday period. But if you want to get the best next-gen console for less this November, you’re going to have to be quick – stock is flying off the virtual shelves at AO.com, Very and Amazon, and it’s only going to get more frantic as Black Friday approaches.
So keep this page in your Bookmarks and check back in often, because we’ll be delivering the absolute best PS5 Black Friday deals right to your door.
The best Black Friday PS5 deals
1. PlayStation 5 (disc drive) + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (normally £540, now £400)
Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but if you simply must sneak in a saving now, check out this bundle deal at Argos. You’re essentially getting a game plus the PS5 for £140 less than the price of both bought separately – not bad, given that an £80 discount is as good as we’ve ever seen.