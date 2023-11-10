The best Black Friday Switch deals 2023
After some great Black Friday Switch deals? You’re in the right place
This Black Friday, Switch deals will be hot property. You’ve got three Nintendo Switch consoles to choose from – the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED – and a raft of excellent games that will almost certainly come bundled with the portable console at no extra cost.
We’re already beginning to see some juicy Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Don’t be complacent, though: The Switch is a hugely popular bit of kit, and stock is no doubt going to run out fast, even at the likes of AO.com, Currys and Amazon.
That’s why we’re keeping tabs on the best Black Friday Switch deals right here. If you don’t like what you see, bookmark us and check back in later – we’ll almost certainly have even more excellent Nintendo Switch deals for you to enjoy throughout the Black Friday period.
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
1. Nintendo Switch OLED Console Legend of Zelda Edition (normally £320, now £300)
Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the special Legend of Zelda Edition Switch OLED console for £300. That’s a £20 saving on the RRP of £320 – maybe not a mind-blowing deal, but a good way to start the Black Friday season all the same. If you want to get ahead of the inevitable stock shortages, act now.
2. Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Bros Wonder (normally £340, now £280)
Nintendo’s latest side-scrolling Mario Bros has impressed critics, so picking up essentially free of charge with a brand-new Nintendo Switch console (standard edition, with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons) at Game is a bit of a treat.