We’re already beginning to see some juicy Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Don’t be complacent, though: The Switch is a hugely popular bit of kit, and stock is no doubt going to run out fast, even at the likes of AO.com, Currys and Amazon.

That’s why we’re keeping tabs on the best Black Friday Switch deals right here. If you don’t like what you see, bookmark us and check back in later – we’ll almost certainly have even more excellent Nintendo Switch deals for you to enjoy throughout the Black Friday period.