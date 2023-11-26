Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones plummet to lowest EVER price for Black Friday

In terms of design and comfort, the WH-1000XM4 weigh 254g and boast slimmed-down plastic earcup housings with additional padding. This results in a fit that is better contoured to the head, offering supreme comfort for prolonged use. The headphones are available in black and silver finishes, each providing a sleek and understated look​​.

One of the most lauded features of the WH-1000XM4 is the advanced noise cancellation. Utilising Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and Adaptive Sound Control technology, the headphones tailor noise-cancellation profiles to individual users and adjust levels in real-time based on external triggers. This results in an immersive audio experience, free from external disturbances​​.

The sound quality of the WH-1000XM4 is exceptional, thanks to their 40mm dynamic drivers. The headphones deliver crisp and detailed audio across a range of genres, from high-tempo tracks to intricate musical compositions. Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme technology further enhances the audio quality by upscaling compressed files in real-time, ensuring a high-quality listening experience regardless of the audio source​​.