How to insulate windows

If you’re blasting your heating but are still struggling to feel the full benefit, it may be worth looking at how to insulate your windows.

With the cost of energy high, and staying high, all of us have one eye on the thermostat and the other on our energy bills, so it can be dispiriting to know that a significant proportion of that expensive heating is going, literally, straight out the window. Even heating smaller, more local areas with an electric heater may not have much of an impact. And installing new windows probably isn’t an option for everyone right now either – new double glazing for an average three-bedroom house could be expected to cost around £11,000.

Luckily, there are things you can do to improve your window insulation, without breaking the bank completely. From thermal curtains to weather-sealing tape and secondary glazing, there are pocket-friendly alternatives to replacing all your windows.

If learning the best ways to keep your house warm is high on your to-do list, read on for our expert tips and stay cosy with newly insulated windows.

Should I insulate my windows?

You probably already know if your windows could benefit from extra insulation – damaged or missing sealing strips are a giveaway, as is fogging or condensation, and compromised glass. Still not sure? Oliver Creevy, managing director and co-founder of Insulation Advisor UK, told us of a couple of tests that will help you identify leaks, whether you’ve got sash windows or casement windows, UPVC or wooden frames, single-glazed or double-glazed:

The Hand Test: “Hold your hand near the edges and corners of the window frame on a windy day. A noticeable coolness indicates a draught.” The Flame Test: “Light a match or incense stick and hold it near the window frame. If the flame flickers, it suggests a draught. Warning – be very cautious.”

Can I insulate my windows myself?

There are things you can do yourself to try and improve matters when it comes to draughty windows. Try one, or more, of the following to keep the cold at bay.

Draught excluder tape – also known as ‘weather tape’, this is an easy-to-use, self-adhesive foam tape that you can employ to close any gaps in the seal between the window and its frame. Simply cut the tape to size and apply it to a clean (and dry) frame. It’s cheap and effective and should be your first port of call when it comes to fixing draughts.