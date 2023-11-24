This is the BEST Black Friday Russell Hobbs kettle deal around
The Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle, which we awarded five stars out of five, is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
This Black Friday deal on the Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle is a solid saving; with a respectable £12 off, the new price of £56 is the lowest we’ve ever seen it on Amazon.
Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our Russell Hobbs Attentiv review – and our Kettle of the Year award – this kettle is our favourite by a long shot. The Attentiv is a sleek, clear-glass beauty; it also has a stainless steel design, offering a 1.7-litre capacity with a 3,000W power supply. It’s equipped with touchscreen controls, an LED temperature indicator and a dial giving you precise temperature control between 40°C and 100°C in five-degree increments. This kettle is further enhanced by a keep-warm function, a tea-steeping timer and a memory function that retains the last-used setting – even having been unplugged.
In terms of performance, the Attentiv is a speedy and efficient boiler, reaching its maximum temperature swiftly. It also excels in heat retention, maintaining a high water temperature for an extended period post-boil. The kettle’s impressive versatility is evident in its temperature selector, making it ideal for a wide range of uses, from preparing baby formula to brewing delicate teas, or simply making coffee without overheating the grounds.
Design details like the real-time temperature gauge and the audible beeps upon completion contribute to its appeal. Additionally, the included tea infuser allows the kettle to double as a teapot. While there are minor concerns about insulation and the potential for limescale buildup in its glass body, these do not significantly detract from the kettle’s overall quality and utility.
The Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle is our favourite for a reason; and this Black Friday deal is hard to pass up. Grab it for £56 while you can.