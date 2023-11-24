This is the BEST Black Friday Russell Hobbs kettle deal around

In terms of performance, the Attentiv is a speedy and efficient boiler, reaching its maximum temperature swiftly. It also excels in heat retention, maintaining a high water temperature for an extended period post-boil​​. The kettle’s impressive versatility is evident in its temperature selector, making it ideal for a wide range of uses, from preparing baby formula to brewing delicate teas, or simply making coffee without overheating the grounds​​.

Design details like the real-time temperature gauge and the audible beeps upon completion contribute to its appeal. Additionally, the included tea infuser allows the kettle to double as a teapot​​. While there are minor concerns about insulation and the potential for limescale buildup in its glass body, these do not significantly detract from the kettle’s overall quality and utility​​.