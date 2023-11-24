This Pixel 8 Black Friday deal is SUPERB

The Pixel 8’s camera system includes innovative features like Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, all bolstered by its advanced AI-driven image processing capabilities. Google promises vivid colours and striking details in almost any light condition, and a new Macro Focus mode enhances its photographic versatility​​.

iD Mobile, the carrier offering this deal, received a four-star rating from Expert Reviews. The network is known for its excellent value plans and good 5G performance. iD Mobile, utilising Three’s mobile network, covers 99% of the UK population for 4G and 60% for 5G. A notable feature of iD Mobile is its data rollover option, allowing unused data to be carried over to the next month. While the network’s customer service may not be its strongest point, its value for money and reliability are highly rated​​​​.

The Google Pixel 8 deal with iD Mobile this Black Friday is an outstanding choice for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-spec, AI-powered smartphone on a network known for its excellent value and extensive coverage. The inclusion of the Currys Gift Card further adds to the appeal of this already attractive offer.