Grab a SIZZLING Ooni pizza oven deal this Black Friday
The five-star Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven is a terrific 20% cheaper this Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven at a remarkable discount, bringing the price down to £559 from the original £699. This deal represents a substantial saving for a product that has garnered a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, underscoring its quality and performance.
As our full Ooni Karu 16 review explains, this is a premium, multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven that accommodates wood, LPG (gas), or charcoal. As its name suggests, it can handle 16in pizzas and is versatile enough for various bread-based dishes and meats. Weighing 28kg, it’s not highly portable but remains relatively compact compared to stone-built variants, making it ideal for almost any size garden.
The oven doesn’t come fully assembled but is relatively easy to set up, taking around 30 to 40 minutes. It requires inserting the stones, attaching the chimney, glass door, thermometer, and a “draft defender” plate. The design is sleek, with brushed stainless steel and matte, powder-coated carbon steel finishes, making it a stylish addition to any outdoor cooking space.
In terms of performance, the Ooni Karu 16 heats up rapidly, reaching 500ºC in 20 to 25 minutes, and can cook 16in pizzas in just 60 seconds. The oven’s reheat time is fast, allowing for efficient cooking of multiple pizzas in a short period. It has a hinged door and chimney for temperature control, especially useful when cooking with wood. Though the oven doesn’t come with accessories like a pizza turner or peel, its ease of use and excellent cooking performance make it a desirable choice for pizza enthusiasts.
Despite some minor drawbacks, like the glass door getting quickly covered in ash when cooking with wood, the Ooni Karu 16 offers a rewarding cooking experience. It’s ideal for those looking to enjoy high-quality, authentic restaurant-style pizza at home. With its quick heat-up and cooking times, temperature control, and versatility, the Karu 16 is a standout backyard accessory, especially at the Black Friday price of £559.