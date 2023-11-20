Grab a SIZZLING Ooni pizza oven deal this Black Friday

For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven at a remarkable discount, bringing the price down to £559 from the original £699. This deal represents a substantial saving for a product that has garnered a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, underscoring its quality and performance.

View deal at Ooni

As our full Ooni Karu 16 review explains, this is a premium, multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven that accommodates wood, LPG (gas), or charcoal. As its name suggests, it can handle 16in pizzas and is versatile enough for various bread-based dishes and meats. Weighing 28kg, it’s not highly portable but remains relatively compact compared to stone-built variants, making it ideal for almost any size garden​​.

The oven doesn’t come fully assembled but is relatively easy to set up, taking around 30 to 40 minutes. It requires inserting the stones, attaching the chimney, glass door, thermometer, and a “draft defender” plate. The design is sleek, with brushed stainless steel and matte, powder-coated carbon steel finishes, making it a stylish addition to any outdoor cooking space​​.