Amazon Prime Day Sale: The best robot vacuum deals, live

Amazon Prime Day is well underway, but there’s still plenty of time to snag some outstanding robot vacuum cleaner deals.
We’re here to provide exclusive offers and bonkers discounts on cutting-edge cleaning tech. Whether you’re looking for a budget, mid-range or high-end robovac, we’ve got you covered.
So join us for real-time updates and unbeatable steals on the best robot vacuum brands, and bag yourself a bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
It’s also worth mentioning that some deals are exclusive to Prime members only, but not to worry. You can still enjoy every Prime Day deal with a free 30-day trial.
The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals – LIVE
[11/10 12:30] SMASHING DEAL ALERT: Prime Day sees the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max reduced by a WHOPPING £80
The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is now an incredible £140. That’s a brilliant saving of £80, down from its average of £220.
Receiving a five-star review and our prestigious Best Buy Award, the 15C Max was described by our reviewer as “a superb robot vacuum that delivers effective cleaning performance at a reasonable price”. So if you’re looking to bag a powerful robot vacuum for less, be sure to jump on this exclusive Prime Day offer before midnight on 11 October.
[11/10 11:45] LOWEST-EVER PRICE: Save over £150 on the Ecovacs Deebot N8+
The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ vacuum mop is now ONLY £299. That’s a colossal saving of £169, down from its average cost of £468.
With advanced self-emptying features, precision laser mapping and dual-purpose, the multi-faceted Deebot N8+ makes cleaning effortless. But hurry, as this limited-time deal ends at midnight on 11 October.
[11/10 10.45] HUGE SAVINGS: The Eufy RoboVac X8 sees a monumental Prime Day reduction
The Eufy RoboVac X8 is now available for just £299. That’s a MASSIVE reduction of £104, down from its average retail of £403.
The X8 impressed our reviewer with its speedy cleaning, ease of use and excellent smartphone app, receiving a deserved four-star recommendation in its full review. So be sure not to miss this incredible offer before it ends at midnight on Wednesday 11.
[11/10 10:20] Still searching for a stonking deal?
[11/10 09:40] FIRST BONKERS DEAL OF THE DAY: The Eufy RoboVac 30c drops to its LOWEST-EVER price
The Eufy RoboVac 30c is now ONLY £140. That’s an incredible saving of £44, down from its average price of £184.
Receiving a five-star review and the coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy Award, the RoboVac 30c was labelled “The most reliable, powerful and usable robotic vacuum cleaner for less than £300” and now, it’s even better value for money. However, don’t hang around, as this ludicrously good deal ends at midnight on 11 October.