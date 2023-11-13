Blink and you’ll miss this BRILLIANT pre-Black Friday security camera deal

As a part of Amazon-owned Blink’s security camera range, the Blink Mini is an entry-level, budget-friendly option. It’s designed for those who want to monitor a single room or are new to smart security cameras. The package includes the camera, a stand, a USB cable, and mains adapters for both UK and EU sockets​​​​.

The Blink Mini records 1080p video at 30fps, ensuring smooth footage. It features motion detection, day and night video recording, and two-way audio, allowing communication through the camera. However, it’s important to note that after the initial free period, a subscription is required for storing video clips.

Setting up the Blink Mini is straightforward and can be done quickly via the Blink smartphone app. The app offers various options to customise the camera’s functionality, including adjusting motion detection sensitivity, recording clip length and infrared illumination intensity for night recording​​​​.

In terms of image quality, the Blink Mini performs well in daylight and indoor lighting, with its 30fps frame rate delivering smoother video than many other cameras at this price point. Its night vision capability is also notable, offering strong, even illumination. Audio quality is reasonable, providing clear two-way audio.