Nab a Boxing Day BARGAIN on the Blink Mini security camera

Another boon of the Blink Mini is how easy it is to set up. While many security cameras have a set-up process that is both laborious and confusing, with Blink Mini you simply need to download the app, set up an account and follow a few short instructions that shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete. Once you’ve finished your initial setup, you can tinker with settings in the app, tweaking the sensitivity of motion detection, adjusting clip length and setting up motion detection zones.

The Blink Mini’s video feed can be viewed live from the smartphone app, or it can be set to record a short clip when it detects motion. These clips are automatically uploaded to the cloud, where, like with most video security cameras, you’ll have to pay a monthly subscription free to host them. A Blink subscription plan is set at a reasonable £2.50/mth per device, or £8/mth for unlimited.