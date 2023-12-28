Nab a Boxing Day BARGAIN on the Blink Mini security camera
With Amazon’s extended Boxing Sale, the deals keep coming – and this reduction on the Blink Mini is one of the best we’ve seen
Looking to pick up a proper bargain in the Boxing Day sales? Then look no further than this excellent discount on the Blink Mini security camera. Going for an average price of £27 on Amazon, the petite security camera is currently just £18, saving you a neat £9 and bringing the device down to its cheapest ever price on the site. This is an especially appealing offer considering the fact that we gave the camera five stars and our Best Buy Award in our Blink Mini review, which is the best score we can give.
What helped this budget-friendly indoor camera secure top marks was its clear 1080p resolution and smooth 30fps frame rate, which both tick the box for its primary purpose of video capture. Rounding out its feature set is motion detection, night vision recording, Amazon Echo voice command support and two-way audio, which allows you to use your phone to talk to the person on the other side of the camera.
Another boon of the Blink Mini is how easy it is to set up. While many security cameras have a set-up process that is both laborious and confusing, with Blink Mini you simply need to download the app, set up an account and follow a few short instructions that shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete. Once you’ve finished your initial setup, you can tinker with settings in the app, tweaking the sensitivity of motion detection, adjusting clip length and setting up motion detection zones.
The Blink Mini’s video feed can be viewed live from the smartphone app, or it can be set to record a short clip when it detects motion. These clips are automatically uploaded to the cloud, where, like with most video security cameras, you’ll have to pay a monthly subscription free to host them. A Blink subscription plan is set at a reasonable £2.50/mth per device, or £8/mth for unlimited.
As far as Boxing Day deals go, getting a third off the price of a five-star product like the Blink Mini is one of the good ones. This Boxing Day deal won’t last forever, however, so make sure you get on it before it’s gone.