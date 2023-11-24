This Blink Mini security camera deal is a BONKERS Black Friday bargain

In terms of design, the Blink Mini is a small, cube-shaped camera with a lightweight yet neat appearance in white and black plastic. Even though it’s inexpensive, it still offers all the features that you need. The camera offers 1080p resolution at a smooth frame rate of 30fps, ensuring clear and fluid video. It also includes motion detection, day and night recording, and two-way audio, allowing for interaction through the camera.

Setting up the Blink Mini is straightforward, requiring only the Blink app download and a few minutes to complete the setup. The camera’s flexibility extends to its app, where users can adjust motion detection sensitivity, clip length, and infrared illumination for night vision. Additionally, the Blink Mini’s integration with Amazon Echo speakers allows for convenient voice control and live feed display on Echo device screens.

However, the Blink Mini has some limitations, including the absence of a microSD slot and reliance on a subscription service for clip storage. The Basic subscription costs £25/year (or £2.50/mth) per camera. While not as expensive as some competitors, this is a consideration for those who prefer a subscription-free model.

The Blink Mini’s image quality is commendable, particularly in daylight and good indoor lighting. Its night vision capabilities are impressive, with strong and even illumination from its infrared LED. The camera also delivers clear two-way audio. While it lacks advanced detection features in some more expensive models, its performance is sufficient for basic home security needs.