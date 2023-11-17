The Amazon Echo Dot is at its lowest price EVER for Black Friday

One significant upgrade is the addition of a temperature sensor, allowing for integration into smart home routines, like activating a thermostat or fan based on ambient temperature. However, some users may find this feature less practical. The Echo Dot is now also touch-sensitive, enabling users to pause music or silence alarms with a tap – a minor but potentially useful change.

Despite these improvements, the removal of the 3.5mm line in/out jack is a notable downside, limiting the Echo Dot to Bluetooth connectivity. This change detracts from the flexibility that previous models offered in terms of connecting to different audio sources and systems.

Performance-wise, the Echo Dot excels in its category. It delivers strong, full-bodied sound, suitable for smaller rooms or as an ancillary speaker. While Alexa’s smart capabilities may not match those of Google Assistant in some aspects, it still performs effectively for smart home commands and routines.