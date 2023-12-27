Bag a Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch BARGAIN this Boxing Day
The five-star Garmin Fenix 7 is now just £398 in Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale
Starting a new fitness regime in January? This is the Boxing Day deal for you: the gorgeous, award-winning Garmin Fenix 7 is now an attention-grabbing £398 on Amazon, down from an average of £490 on the website. In fact, that makes it the cheapest it’s ever been so act quickly to pick up one of the best fitness trackers money can buy for far less.
It’s safe to say that the Garmin Fenix 7 blew us away when we first reviewed it – which is reflected in its five-out-of-five star rating and coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the highest praise we can bestow. We went as far as to declare it “the best of the best”, singling out its gargantuan battery life of around 18 days in standard mode, pin-point accuracy when tracking exercise and inclusion of full maps.
And it’s certainly a versatile device. As we explained in our in-depth review: “There are sports-tracking profiles for every sport under the sun – I’ve yet to think of a sport it doesn’t cover. You can also download, store and play music from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music, so you don’t have to take your phone out with you if you like working out to a soundtrack.” There’s even a Garmin Coach feature that gives you a gee up when you’re lacking inspiration.
The main negative we identified was the Garmin Fenix 7’s high price of £600 at launch, but this barnstorming Boxing Day saving blows that concern out of the water. Whether you’re, say, a seasoned cyclist or are just beginning your fitness journey, it really is a no-brainer. To borrow from our full review again, “if you want the very best in multi-sports wearable technology, get yourself a Fenix 7.”