Get FREE earbuds with the five-star Huawei Watch GT4 smartwatch this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Huawei Watch GT4 is just £230 for Black Friday, plus a free pair of earbuds
This Black Friday, the Huawei Watch GT4 is now available for just £230 at Huawei, and it comes with a bonus pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 earbuds. With a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, this deal is as enticing as it is valuable.
As we cover in our full Huawei Watch GT4 review, the GT4 is Huawei’s best smartwatch yet, combining sophisticated design with high-end performance. It features a 1.43in display on the larger 46mm model, a sleek design with a polished, dark grey stainless steel case, and various style options to choose from, catering to all fashion sensibilities.
Apart from its high-end looks, the Watch GT4 stands out for its accuracy in health tracking. It boasts Huawei’s latest TruSeen 5.5+ optical heart rate sensor and an upgraded GNSS radio, ensuring precision in fitness and health monitoring. It also offers smart menstrual cycle tracking, improved sleep tracking with a unique “Breathing quality” score, and over 100 sports modes, including new additions like football and e-sports.
Testing reveals the GT4’s heart rate and satellite position accuracy are exceptional, with minimal discrepancies compared to professional-grade fitness trackers. This level of precision is a standout feature, making it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts.
The watch’s battery life is commendable as well, lasting around seven days with moderate usage. Additionally, the GT4 has improved its compatibility standards, now easily syncing with popular fitness apps like Strava and Komoot, enhancing its utility for both Android and Apple users.
The Huawei Watch GT4 offers an ideal blend of style, performance, and accuracy. Its range of health and fitness features, combined with a reasonable price tag, makes it a compelling choice, especially with the added bonus of the FreeBuds SE 2 earbuds. This Black Friday deal represents not just a saving but an investment in a high-quality smartwatch experience.