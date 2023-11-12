Nab a GIANT Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch discount ahead of Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Garmin Venu 2 Plus is cheaper than ever in the run-up to Black Friday
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch, which is an outstanding wearable, is now available for an exceptional pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon. Priced at just £297, this is a significant reduction from its average price of £347. In fact, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on the site. Not bad, eh?
We gave the Garmin Venu 2 Plus four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review for its high quality and overall performance. This model marks a pivotal point for Garmin, being the first in its series to feature a microphone and speaker. This integration allows users to make phone calls and interact with their phone’s voice assistant directly from the watch, enhancing its practicality and user experience.
The watch boasts a 1.3in 416 x 416 AMOLED display, providing clear and vibrant visuals. A third button has been added to the design to summon the phone’s voice assistant, and it’s compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Bixby. Additionally, its waterproof design up to 5ATM means it can be worn during various activities, including swimming.
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also excels in music playback, with storage capacity for up to 650 songs and compatibility with premium versions of Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music. While it includes Garmin Pay, it’s worth noting that this feature is not yet widely supported by UK banks.
At £297, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is an enticing option for those looking for a versatile smartwatch. Its combination of advanced features, fitness tracking capabilities, and the convenience of a built-in microphone and speaker, all backed by positive recognition from Expert Reviews, make it a compelling choice. This pre-Black Friday deal offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a feature-rich smartwatch at a reduced price.