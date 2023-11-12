Nab a GIANT Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch discount ahead of Black Friday

The watch boasts a 1.3in 416 x 416 AMOLED display, providing clear and vibrant visuals​​. A third button has been added to the design to summon the phone’s voice assistant, and it’s compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Bixby​​. Additionally, its waterproof design up to 5ATM means it can be worn during various activities, including swimming​​.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also excels in music playback, with storage capacity for up to 650 songs and compatibility with premium versions of Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music​​. While it includes Garmin Pay, it’s worth noting that this feature is not yet widely supported by UK banks​​.