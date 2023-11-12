Nab a GIANT Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch discount ahead of Black Friday

Expert Reviews

Deals

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch, which is an outstanding wearable, is now available for an exceptional pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon. Priced at just £297, this is a significant reduction from its average price of £347. In fact, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on the site. Not bad, eh?

We gave the Garmin Venu 2 Plus four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review for its high quality and overall performance. This model marks a pivotal point for Garmin, being the first in its series to feature a microphone and speaker. This integration allows users to make phone calls and interact with their phone’s voice assistant directly from the watch, enhancing its practicality and user experience​​.

The watch boasts a 1.3in 416 x 416 AMOLED display, providing clear and vibrant visuals​​. A third button has been added to the design to summon the phone’s voice assistant, and it’s compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Bixby​​. Additionally, its waterproof design up to 5ATM means it can be worn during various activities, including swimming​​.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also excels in music playback, with storage capacity for up to 650 songs and compatibility with premium versions of Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music​​. While it includes Garmin Pay, it’s worth noting that this feature is not yet widely supported by UK banks​​.

At £297, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is an enticing option for those looking for a versatile smartwatch. Its combination of advanced features, fitness tracking capabilities, and the convenience of a built-in microphone and speaker, all backed by positive recognition from Expert Reviews, make it a compelling choice. This pre-Black Friday deal offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a feature-rich smartwatch at a reduced price.

