Save LOADS on the Google Pixel Watch 2 in this Boxing Day deal
Amazon’s Christmas Pixel Watch 2 Boxing Day deal is going to take some beating
It’s that time of year when the high prices leading up to Christmas are brought back down to normal, or below normal prices. The latter is true in the case of this Google Pixel Watch 2 Amazon deal. The four-star Recommended smartwatch has been given the Boxing Day bargains treatment, with a whopping £50 being knocked off its average price.
First the worst, second the best: Maybe a playground taunt, maybe a succinct review of Google’s second attempt at a smartwatch. Our Google Pixel Watch 2 review didn’t hold back on the compliments, and despite being a carbon copy design-wise of the Pixel Watch, it’s improved in practically every way.
Underneath its minimalist, domed, round face, the Pixel Watch 2 is powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 chipset, which is far more energy-efficient than the one in its predecessor. Not only that but compared to the original, the Watch 2 has a larger battery (306mAh) and faster charging, which is helpful for juicing if you’re in a rush.
Our tech reviewer, Alan Martin, praised the watch’s Fitbit integration which allowed “steps, heart rate, breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, exercises and sleep” to be tracked. The Fitbit app also made all of these numbers easily digestible. However, numerous elements are guarded by Fitbit Premium’s paywall: most disappointingly, the Safety Check feature.
At its full price, we would say avoid the Google markup and choose the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – which would usually be £60 cheaper. With this deal, however, the Pixel Watch 2 is only more expensive, and therefore a much tighter competitor.
This Boxing Day deal on the Google Pixel Watch 2, like your relatives on Christmas day, won’t be staying long. So nab it for £299 and save yourself a good amount of money. The crisp £50 can be put towards one of the many other deals hanging around this Christmas and Boxing Day, too.