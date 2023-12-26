Save LOADS on the Google Pixel Watch 2 in this Boxing Day deal

Underneath its minimalist, domed, round face, the Pixel Watch 2 is powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 chipset, which is far more energy-efficient than the one in its predecessor. Not only that but compared to the original, the Watch 2 has a larger battery (306mAh) and faster charging, which is helpful for juicing if you’re in a rush.

Our tech reviewer, Alan Martin, praised the watch’s Fitbit integration which allowed “steps, heart rate, breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, exercises and sleep” to be tracked. The Fitbit app also made all of these numbers easily digestible. However, numerous elements are guarded by Fitbit Premium’s paywall: most disappointingly, the Safety Check feature.

At its full price, we would say avoid the Google markup and choose the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – which would usually be £60 cheaper. With this deal, however, the Pixel Watch 2 is only more expensive, and therefore a much tighter competitor.