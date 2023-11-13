Snap up a STUNNING Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-Black Friday saving

Expert Reviews

Deals
The price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is at rock bottom on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

In this exciting pre-Black Friday deal, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available on Amazon for just £239, which is a jaw-dropping drop from its average price of £311. This is the lowest price the watch has ever been on the website, making it an excellent opportunity for savvy smartwatch shoppers.

The Galaxy Watch 6, introduced alongside its Classic variant, is Samsung’s latest update in its smartwatch series. These models replace the previous Watch 5 line, offering a range of improvements and refinements. The watch comes in two sizes, 44mm or 40mm, and features a Sapphire crystal glass that is 1.5mm thick on the 44mm model and 1.3mm on the 40mm model. It boasts a Super AMOLED display, which is 20% larger than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5. This larger display, coupled with slimmer bezels, gives the watch a sleek and modern appearance.

Internally, the Galaxy Watch 6 has seen significant upgrades. It is powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos W930 processor, has 2GB of RAM, and offers 16GB of storage. The inclusion of various sensors – such as optical heart rate and ECG, temperature, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope and light sensor – makes it a versatile tool for health and fitness tracking. The watch is also 5ATM water resistant, plus IP68 and MIL-STD-810H rated, ensuring durability in various environments.

One of the notable changes in this generation is the improved quick-release system for the watch straps. Instead of the previous method of pulling back a pin, there is now a small, centrally located button to release the strap, making it easier to swap bands. Read more about the watch’s features, specs and our first impressions in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 hands-on review.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, with its enhanced display, improved performance, and sleek design, is a valuable investment for those looking for a high-quality smartwatch ahead of Black Friday.

