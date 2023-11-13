Snap up a STUNNING Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-Black Friday saving

The Galaxy Watch 6, introduced alongside its Classic variant, is Samsung’s latest update in its smartwatch series. These models replace the previous Watch 5 line, offering a range of improvements and refinements. The watch comes in two sizes, 44mm or 40mm, and features a Sapphire crystal glass that is 1.5mm thick on the 44mm model and 1.3mm on the 40mm model. It boasts a Super AMOLED display, which is 20% larger than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5. This larger display, coupled with slimmer bezels, gives the watch a sleek and modern appearance.

Internally, the Galaxy Watch 6 has seen significant upgrades. It is powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos W930 processor, has 2GB of RAM, and offers 16GB of storage. The inclusion of various sensors – such as optical heart rate and ECG, temperature, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope and light sensor – makes it a versatile tool for health and fitness tracking. The watch is also 5ATM water resistant, plus IP68 and MIL-STD-810H rated, ensuring durability in various environments.

One of the notable changes in this generation is the improved quick-release system for the watch straps. Instead of the previous method of pulling back a pin, there is now a small, centrally located button to release the strap, making it easier to swap bands. Read more about the watch’s features, specs and our first impressions in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 hands-on review.