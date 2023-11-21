The FIVE-STAR Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch is cheaper than ever this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon for Black Friday
A Garmin Venu Sq 2 Black Friday deal is up and running on Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch averages around £241; in this deal, your wrist will be able to gain a 5 star accessory for the lower price of £180.
When we reviewed the Venu Sq 2, we awarded it five stars and one of our Recommended awards due to its affordability and feature-rich specification. It has a GPS, a bright OLED screen, and almost all the same capabilities as the pricier Venu 2, but at a more accessible price point. This 2nd generation model is a significant improvement over its predecessor, especially in terms of display technology and feel.
Although it lacks an altimeter and therefore cannot count stairs, the Venu Sq 2 excels in run and exercise tracking. Its GPS and heart-rate accuracy are top-notch, and Garmin’s software allows you to track various other types of exercise, outperforming competitors like Fitbit in this regard.
There are two versions of the Garmin Venu Sq 2: the standard edition and the “Music” variant. The latter, priced slightly higher, can store up to 500 songs and connect to wireless headphones, ideal for those who prefer to run without their phone. Both versions offer essential smartwatch features, such as phone notifications and access to Garmin’s Connect IQ app store, though they don’t quite reach the app quality of the Apple Watch.
The Venu Sq 2 features Gorilla Glass 3, an aluminium border and a plastic casing. It’s a solid, if unspectacular, design that doesn’t quite match the style of the Apple Watch SE or Fitbit Versa 4, however is functional and durable. The standard 20mm silicone strap is easy to swap out, and the watch’s lightweight design makes it comfortable for 24/7 wear, including sleep tracking.
The new OLED screen is a significant upgrade from the previous LCD display, offering better resolution, larger size, and more appealing aesthetics. The interface layout is user-friendly, and the watch includes advanced health and fitness tracking modes, like Garmin’s Golf mode and customisable yoga workouts.
Living with the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is effortless, thanks to its long battery life and reliable performance. The watch’s accuracy in tracking workouts and heart rate is comparable to high-end models like the Apple Watch Series 8.
While the Garmin Venu Sq 2 may lack some of the advanced features found in more expensive Garmin models, it strikes an excellent balance between price, functionality and reliability. Its accuracy, long battery life and extensive tracking capabilities make it a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile fitness watch without the hefty price tag of premium models.
At £180, the Garmin Venu Sq 2’s Black Friday deal is an outstanding choice for fitness enthusiasts looking for a reliable, feature-packed watch at an exceptional value.