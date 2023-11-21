The FIVE-STAR Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Although it lacks an altimeter and therefore cannot count stairs, the Venu Sq 2 excels in run and exercise tracking. Its GPS and heart-rate accuracy are top-notch, and Garmin’s software allows you to track various other types of exercise, outperforming competitors like Fitbit in this regard.

There are two versions of the Garmin Venu Sq 2: the standard edition and the “Music” variant. The latter, priced slightly higher, can store up to 500 songs and connect to wireless headphones, ideal for those who prefer to run without their phone. Both versions offer essential smartwatch features, such as phone notifications and access to Garmin’s Connect IQ app store, though they don’t quite reach the app quality of the Apple Watch.

The Venu Sq 2 features Gorilla Glass 3, an aluminium border and a plastic casing. It’s a solid, if unspectacular, design that doesn’t quite match the style of the Apple Watch SE or Fitbit Versa 4, however is functional and durable. The standard 20mm silicone strap is easy to swap out, and the watch’s lightweight design makes it comfortable for 24/7 wear, including sleep tracking.

The new OLED screen is a significant upgrade from the previous LCD display, offering better resolution, larger size, and more appealing aesthetics. The interface layout is user-friendly, and the watch includes advanced health and fitness tracking modes, like Garmin’s Golf mode and customisable yoga workouts.

Living with the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is effortless, thanks to its long battery life and reliable performance. The watch’s accuracy in tracking workouts and heart rate is comparable to high-end models like the Apple Watch Series 8.