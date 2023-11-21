Get a GIGANTIC three-month saving on Audible for Black Friday
Book lovers, rejoice! The price of Audible has been slashed by 60% for the first three months for Black Friday
Audiobook lovers are in for a treat with this spectacular Black Friday deal from Audible. For a limited time, you can dive into the world of storytelling with Audible for an unbelievable £3/mth for the first three months. Post this introductory period, the membership reverts to the regular £8/mth, still a small price to pay to have so much entertainment at your fingertips.
Audible stands as a titan in the realm of spoken-word entertainment, offering a vast selection of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals. The convenience of having such a diverse library in your pocket cannot be overstated. With this special offer, you gain access to the Plus Catalogue, which includes unlimited listening to a wide range of titles, along with one credit per month. This credit can be used to download any title from Audible’s expansive collection, which you can keep forever.
The flexibility of Audible’s service is another of its strengths. You can listen to your chosen audiobooks on a multitude of devices, from iOS and Android devices to any Alexa-enabled device, compatible Fire tablets, Kindles, Sonos devices and more. This versatility ensures that your listening experience is seamless, no matter where you are or what you are doing.
Moreover, Audible is commitment-free. You can cancel your membership at any time without incurring any cancellation fees. This freedom allows you to tailor your subscription to your listening habits and preferences.
Audible’s Black Friday deal is an open door to explore new worlds, learn new things and immerse yourself in the best storytelling available. For just £3/mth for the first three months, you can ease yourself in with a lower entry cost.