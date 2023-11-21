Get three FREE months of Amazon Music Unlimited this Black Friday
This Black Friday, you can take advantage of three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, rather than the usual one
This Black Friday, music lovers are in for a treat as the free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited has been extended to a generous three months. This expanded trial period, exclusively available for Black Friday, translates into a substantial saving of £22, offering an excellent opportunity to explore and enjoy the vast library of music that Amazon Music Unlimited provides.
Amazon Music Unlimited has quickly become a popular choice for streaming music, competing head-to-head with other leading services like Spotify and Apple Music. What sets Amazon Music Unlimited apart is its extensive catalogue of over 70 million songs, encompassing a wide range of genres, artists, and eras.
The appeal of Amazon Music Unlimited extends beyond its vast selection of songs. Subscribers also enjoy an ad-free listening experience, which means uninterrupted music enjoyment anytime, anywhere. This is particularly appealing for those who want to immerse themselves in their favourite tunes without the distraction of frequent commercial breaks.
Another significant advantage of Amazon Music Unlimited is the ability to download songs for offline listening. This feature is perfect for those moments when you’re out of Wi-Fi range or want to conserve mobile data. Whether you’re commuting, travelling or simply in an area with spotty internet coverage, the offline listening feature ensures your music is always accessible.
For users with Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon Music Unlimited offers the added convenience of voice-controlled music playback. You can ask Alexa to play a specific song, album, or playlist, or even request music based on mood, activity, or a particular era. This integration makes it effortless to enjoy your music hands-free, whether you’re busy cooking in the kitchen, working out, or relaxing at home.
In summary, Amazon Music Unlimited’s Black Friday offer of a three-month free trial presents a fantastic chance to dive into a world of music without any initial cost. It’s an ideal deal for anyone looking to explore a new music streaming service or simply wanting to enjoy a vast selection of music across all devices. With the added perks of ad-free listening, offline playback, and Alexa integration, this extended trial is a compelling proposition for music enthusiasts.