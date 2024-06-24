Amazon Prime Day date revealed and it’s starting soon

It’s time to get your Amazon wish list sorted – the Amazon Prime Day sale is returning in just three weeks. From 16 to 17 July, Amazon Prime members will be able to snag savings on home and tech products from much-loved brands like Samsung, Ninja, Bose and more.

This year will be the tenth-ever Prime Day which, according to the press release, means the deals and savings are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. We’ll believe this when we see the deals roll in next month but for now, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day, including which early deals are available now.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day sale is a two-day long deals period that happens in July every year. It gives Amazon Prime members access to a huge library of discounted products including mobile phones, air fryers, smart home devices and more. In a press release, Amazon claimed that its users saved a whopping $2.5 billion during Prime Day last year. Not bad.

As mentioned, the sale is officially happening from midnight on 16 July to the end of the day on 17 July this year. During that time, Amazon Prime members will be able to see a sea of savings on everything from hair stylers to nappies. I’m serious – they put pretty much anything you can think of on sale. That means now’s the time to start taking stock at home to see what you might want to upgrade or replace in the sale.

What if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

If you aren’t already an Amazon Prime member, all is not lost. You can still take advantage of the savings by signing up for a 30-day free trial before the event starts. This not only gives you access to the sale, but you’ll also be entitled to free next-day delivery on all Amazon orders while the trial lasts.

After the sale ends, if you don’t want to continue to pay for Amazon Prime, you can simply cancel your membership before the free trial period expires. Alternatively, those wishing to keep using Prime will automatically be charged £8.99/mth thereafter.

Try Amazon Prime for free

Is Amazon Prime Day actually good?

While we all love a good deal, it’s always sensible to approach big online sales with some caution. Without wanting to state the obvious, these events aim to sell products to people, which can be especially dangerous to your bank account since Amazon’s algorithm knows which products you’ve viewed before.