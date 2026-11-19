There are already some tempting deals on Apple products this Black Friday - we've picked out the best

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Apple tech is famous for commanding a price premium over other products, and it’s rarely the subject of massive discounts, even on Black Friday.

But if you look around and you’re willing to buy older models, there are some surprisingly good deals to be had. I’ve given the pages of all our favourite retailers a good scouring to find the best discounts on Apple gear, from MacBooks to Apple Watches and we think you might be surprised by how good the prices are.

1. Apple MacBook Air 13.6in (M5, 2026)

Pre-Black Friday price: £1,149 | View deal at Amazon

£1,149 | View deal at Amazon Lowest price since Apple raised prices earlier this year

Apple, like most manufacturers, has had to raise the prices of all its laptops, tablets and phones this year and in the case of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, we saw a £200 hike in June 2026. Well, in the approach to Black Friday we’ve seen that drop back almost to early 2026 prices, with the Space Grey and Sky Blue models on sale for £1,149.

That price gets you a machine with 16GB of RAM and. a 512GB, an Apple M5 processor and a vibrant 13.6in Liquid Retina display. Hopefully, we’ll see further discounts in the next week or so, but this is, for now, the best price on a MacBook that we’ve yet seen.

2. Apple Watch Ultra 3

Pre-black Friday price: £519 | View deal at Amazon

£519 | View deal at Amazon Lowest price ever on Apple’s previous flagship wearable

If you don’t mind not having the latest tech, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is well worth putting on your shortlist at £519. It isn’t significantly different from the latest model, looks great on the wrist with its Milanese loop wristband, and it’s tough, too, with a titanium case, sapphire crystal glass and 100m water resistance.

This is the lowest ever price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and it’s £200 cheaper than the Watch Ultra 4 right now. If you’ve ever fancied moving on up in the world of wearables, now may well be the time to do it.

3. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Pre-black Friday price: From £170 | View deal at Amazon

From £170 | 180-day average price: £194

The price of the AirPods Pro 3 stay pretty static at £219 on the Apple website and at big retailers like John Lewis, but we do see prices fluctuate more at Amazon and currently the price is jumping between £170 and £200 on a seemingly daily basis.

As I write this, the headphones are £200 and I wouldn’t advise buying at that price, but be patient and they’ll almost certainly drop back to around £170.

4. Apple MacBook Neo

Black Friday 2026 price: £609 | View price at Laptops Direct

£609 | Since June price hike: £680- £700

Apple’s June price hikes added £100 to the price of the budget MacBook Neo, but those prices are starting to fall slowly once again and you can now pick one up in silver from Laptops Direct for only £9 more than it was when it first launched. (This deal is on the basic model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD).

It’s still a great little laptop, even at the higher price, so it’s well worth taking advantage of this particular discount. There’s a caveat, however: you’ll have to wait a few weeks for delivery.

5. Apple AirPods 5

Black Friday 2026 price: £109

£109 180-day average price: £119

The AirPods 5 are so new that the price hasn’t had the chance to fluctuate at all yet, even at Amazon, but if you are looking to bag a deal on Apple’s best-value headphones, then now’s your chance. This deal is on the basic version of the AirPods 5, so they don’t have the wireless charging case and you can’t adjust the volume by swiping your finger up and down the stems, but the sound quality, comfort and noise-cancelling (surprisingly good for open-fit earbuds) are all the same as per the £139 version.



Not the biggest discount, but it’s worth noting that Apple had already reduced the price of these over the AirPods 4, so compared to last year, they’re a bargain.