Amazon reveals three new Kindles ahead of Big Deal Days sale

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Mere days ahead of its impending “Big Deal Days” sale, Amazon has announced a makeover for its range of Kindle ereaders, with several key areas of improvement over three of its devices.

Included in the rollout are the standard 6in Amazon Kindle, the 7in Kindle Paperwhite and the 7in Kindle Colorsoft, with improvements covering design, display quality, performance and, of course, there are new colours to choose from.

There’s also Signature and Kids variants to talk about, as well as a bevy of new accessories that mostly appear to be aimed at the laziest among us who find tapping to turn a page to be too much of a chore. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s check out the new models:

Amazon Kindle

The standard 6in Kindle is getting its first update since 2024, and though it’s not massively different, there are a couple of interesting additions. For starters, it features a new flush design on the front, meaning the display and the bezel around it no longer have that slight lip between them. Amazon also says books open around 30% faster than the previous generation. No word is given on page turning, but I assume that these performance bumps will help in that area, too.

The price remains the same for the standard version, at £135 for the 16GB model with ads. Without ads, you’re looking at £150, and either way you can pick it up in one of two colours: standard Graphite or the lilac-ish Ube style. New this year is a 32GB model with a premium aluminium back. That only comes without ads for £170 and is available in either Alpine Sky or Seaglass Green colourways.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The latest 7in Kindle Paperwhite gets the biggest design change, with a thinner and lighter build than the previous year: it’s now 1mm thinner, at 6.8mm, and weighs 204g, down from the previous model’s 211g.

The standard version only comes in Graphite, and starts from £185, but you can also opt for the aluminium-backed Signature Edition, which doubles the storage to 32GB, adds pogo pins for dock charging, has an auto-adjusting front light, and supports double tapping to turn pages. This version comes in Graphite or Seaglass Green and costs £230.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

The new Colorsoft uses a redesigned display stack to produce richer, more paper-like colours, helping to bring the best out of your magazines and comics. A light-guide with nitrate LEDs is employed to enhance colour and brightness, while an ultra-thin optical coating has been added to boost clarity.

Just like the Paperwhite, the Colorsoft is only available in Graphite for the standard model, starting at £260, but there’s also a Signature Edition that adds aluminium, double storage, dock charging, double tapping and charging pogo pin connectors. This comes in Graphite or the new browny-red Fig colour, and costs £290.

Kids’ versions

All three new models are also available in a Kids’ variant, featuring kid-friendly covers with designs from real artists – nice confirmation that you didn’t just use AI slop, Amazon – and come bundled with 12 months of Amazon Kids Plus, which provides access to thousands of games, books, apps and educational content for kids.

The standard Kindle Kids costs £160, available in Bookman, Pirate Adventure or Lakeside Retreat cover styles, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids starts at £210 and the cover can either have the Twilight Towers or Whisker World design, while the Colorsoft Kids starts at £275 and features either the Enchanted Woods or Desert Dash cover designs.

Accessories

Finally, Amazon has also announced a selection of accessories to go along with its latest Kindles. Most notable of these is the brand-new Kindle Click, a Bluetooth remote that allows you to turn the pages of your books without tapping the screen. Niche? Sure, but it will likely appeal to somebody out there. If that’s you, you can pick one up for £32 and it will work with any of these new models, as well as Kindles from 2024 onwards.

Another page-turning accommodation is the Page-turn Cover, which retails for £75. This magnetic cover connects via pogo pins and features physical page skipping buttons, but it is only compatible with the Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Edition models.

The same is true for the Charging Dock, which again connects via pogo pins and holds the Kindle upright while it charges. And, finally, we have colour-matched Kindle Cases that start at £40 for plastic-backed Kindles and magnetic covers for the aluminium models that cost £50.

We’ll be getting our hands on these new Kindles in the near future, so keep an eye out for our full reviews to see if this is simply a surface-level face-lift or a true-blue improvement on what were already very precisely honed e-readers.