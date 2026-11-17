Compact, reasonably priced, and capable of recording 360-degree spatial audio, the Shure MV360 microphone is well-placed to take the creator market by storm

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Growing up, I dreamed of becoming a footballer, a dream I shared with millions of young boys at the time. Those who weren’t sporty aspired to careers as astronauts, doctors or pop stars. These days, a significant proportion of youngsters consider being an online content creator their dream job. And who can blame them? Earning a living by harnessing your personality and creativity online is extremely appealing.

It’s not just young people, either. A quick look at any social media platform shows that anyone can attempt to become a streamer or influencer. Heck, plenty of experienced tech journalists are putting down their pens to capitalise on TikTok trends or front sponsored YouTube videos for brands, making a fortune in the process.

Beyond having interesting ideas, a niche and an engaging public persona are two other potential barriers to entry. One is access, which typically requires getting to know the right people and ingratiating yourself with them. The second is the cost of quality equipment that lets you freely experiment and create polished content.

With the Shure MV360, the American manufacturer is looking to put immersive audio capture in the hands of creatives without huge budgets. At £339, it’s not cheap, but it’s certainly pretty accessible, and it looks like a great investment given what it can do.

Shure MV360: What do you get for the money?

The Shure MV360 is a highly portable USB-C microphone that can be used in three orientations (upright, upside-down or horizontal) and captures 360-degree ambisonic spatial audio. It can record in several formats: WAV, FLAC and AAC (96Kbps to 256Kbps) with quality ranging from 24-bit/48KHz to 32-bit/96KHz.

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It comes as part of a kit that includes the microphone, a windscreen, 5/8in microphone clip, cold shoe microphone clip, phone clamp, tripod, two USB-C-to-USB-C cables, a 5/8in to 1/4in -20 thread adapter and two carrying pouches (one for the mic, the other for the full kit).

That’s everything you’ll need to start capturing audio, but you’ll still need to download some Shure software to get the most out of the MV360. Specifically, this takes the form of the MOTIV Audio or MOTIV Video apps on mobile, whereas on desktop, you’ll use MOTIV Mix.

Shure MV360: How does 360 Spatial Audio work?

The mic not only records sonic sources but captures the space in which they occur, reflecting height, depth and the full three-dimensionality of a soundspace.

Within the app, users can add up to four virtual mics to capture specific sonic elements, such as individuals speaking, or position separate instruments within a wider arrangement.

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After recording, users can reposition virtual mics in post-production, steer them to export multi-track stems, and create surround-sound audio files. These options are in addition to the various audio processing features available in the MOTIV apps, including Auto Level Mode, Real-time Denoiser and a five-band EQ.

Shure MV360: Recording modes

360-degree recording is the pinnacle of what the MV360 can do, but needs some setup and likely some post-production, too. For more streamlined recording experiences across a range of use cases, the MV360 offers four recording modes:

Auto Tracking does what it says on the tin, automatically tracking and recording sound sources emanating from different directions within the microphone’s range. This is great for podcasts with multiple speakers talking from fixed positions.

Binaural picks up audio as your two ears do, to produce recordings that sound as though you’re hearing them in real life. Perfect for immersive and Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos.

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Stereo is the optimal mode for recording music and field recordings where you don’t want an immersive, spatialised effect.

Mono is your most basic option. It’s ideal for capturing single sound sources from one direction and anything involving the spoken word.

Thanks to a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom of the mic, you can monitor the MV360 through headphones and use a handy in-app heat map to check that audio is coming from the direction you expect.

Shure MV360: Initial impressions

Aside from my occasional dalliances with DnB MCing, I’m not really a mic man. Nor do I have a social media platform I’m trying to build to generate income. But if I did, the Shure MV360 is exactly the kind of mic I’d pick up.

The kit includes everything a creator needs to get started and feels well-priced for what it offers. It’s incredibly portable, plug-and-play, works with a variety of third-party apps, and the MOTIV apps give you loads of scope to get creative. Having dabbled in video production, I really appreciate how user-friendly Shure has made the whole experience.

What you get out of the MV360 will ultimately come down to how willing you are to experiment and get to grips with the various options at your disposal. I’ve barely scratched the surface, but I was very impressed by the recording quality and immersion it delivers. I’m 100% lending it to our Social Media Content Producer and very excited to see what she comes up with!

Before you rush out and buy one, however, note that Shure will release an upgraded model, the MV360+, early next year. This will add onboard 32-bit float recording to a microSD card, wireless control from a mobile, and an internal rechargeable battery. If those extras appeal and you’re happy to pay £439, hold tight for that.