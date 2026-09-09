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Sony kicked off September in style by unveiling several audio products, including a trio of big, bassy speakers and new iterations of some of its most popular headphones.

I’m covering the new headphones in a separate article, so let’s jump straight into the three additions to the brand’s ULT party speaker lineup: the ULT Tower 5, ULT Tower 7 and ULT Tower Max. The speakers increase in size and power as you move up the range and join the ULT Field 1, ULT Field 3, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 7 and ULT Wear over-ear headphones in a series focused on delivering copious bass.

Those familiar with the ULT Power Sound series will notice the latest entries sport a new aesthetic. All three have a more robust outer shell, with silhouette lighting encircling the front speaker grille, and can be used in vertical or horizontal orientations.

The acoustic setup has changed, too. New circular woofers replace Sony’s X-balanced drivers in each of the three speakers. These achieve the same acoustic volume from a smaller diaphragm, letting the speaker cone move more freely. Meanwhile, a lower minimum resonant frequency allows greater amplitude, resulting in deeper, more potent bass.

Artistic assistance from big names inna da game

Sony also enlisted a handful of influential hip hop artists to fine-tune the ULT Tower speakers’ sound. Dot Da Genius, Daru Jones and Roc.AM were name-dropped at the launch of the new speakers in London last week, while former So Solid Crew member Dready made the trip over from LA to demo the trio and talk about how he helped sculpt a couple of the speakers’ EQ profiles.

The three speakers may vary in size and use case, but share several features. Crucially, they all offer four EQ modes: Deep Bass (ULT 1), Attack (ULT 2), Live and ULT Flat. The first two carry over from the 2024 ULT portfolio, with Deep Bass enhancing bass and Attack adding power for a more visceral listening experience. Live and ULT Flat are new this year. The former recreates a spacious soundstage to mimic watching a live performance; the latter is a “true-to-original source” setting that accurately reflects artistic intent.

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The ULT Tower 5, 7 and Max also share the same connection selection. Each has an XLR (in/out), RCA port, mic input and USB-A and USB-C ports that can charge mobile devices. All three support Auracast and high-resolution Bluetooth streaming via LDAC and use proprietary Sony tech in the form of Sound Field Optimisation and Digital Sound Engine Extreme (DSEE).

The key differences between the three models are their dimensions, speaker arrangements and power output, which you can compare below.

I got the opportunity to hear them all in The Basement – a former nightclub in central London – and they are not for the faint-hearted. If you dig dirty beats and eardrum-rattling decibel levels, these may be the party speakers for you.

ULT Tower 5: Small but mighty

Dimensions (WDH): 358 x 280 x 534mm

358 x 280 x 534mm Weight: 12.7kg

12.7kg Drivers: 2 x tweeters, 1 x 230mm woofer, 1 x ULT Duct

2 x tweeters, 1 x 230mm woofer, 1 x ULT Duct Power output: Up to 300W

Up to 300W Battery life: Up to 20hrs

Up to 20hrs Water resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Transportation: Four carry handles

Four carry handles Price: £349

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The Tower 5 is the most accessible (and sensible) of the new products, and I got a taste of what it can do listening to Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, a track that Dready used when working on the ULT 1 and Flat EQs for the range.

At around 60% volume, the speaker had more than enough muscle to fill the underground space we were in, and I was impressed with how coherent the presentation was, even in the extremely bass-heavy ULT 1 and ULT 2 presets. The Flat preset was significantly more restrained in the low-frequency department but still did a solid job articulating the bass drums and communicated SZA’s vocals very crisply.

ULT Tower 7: Mid-range but not middle of the road

Dimensions (WDH): 421 x 347 x 710mm

421 x 347 x 710mm Weight: 22.8kg

22.8kg Drivers: 4 x tweeters (2 front + 2 rear), 2 x mid-range speakers, 1 x 280mm woofer, 1 x ULT Duct

4 x tweeters (2 front + 2 rear), 2 x mid-range speakers, 1 x 280mm woofer, 1 x ULT Duct Power output: Up to 420W

Up to 420W Battery life: Up to 30hrs

Up to 30hrs Water resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Transportation: Four carry handles and rear castor wheels

Four carry handles and rear castor wheels Price: £499

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The demo song for the Tower 7 was Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, and the speaker carried the energy, bouncy rhythm and vocal harmonies successfully. Bass may be central to the ULT Tower range’s appeal, but I was drawn to how well the speaker captured the singer’s tone and the nuances of her voice. This was probably due to the addition of the two mid-range drivers.

At similar volumes to the Tower 5, the Tower 7 offered a larger, more impactful soundscape with greater punch across the frequency spectrum.

I was also given a demonstration of two Tower 7s playing Pink Floyd’s Money while in a stereo pair. The imaging of audio cues to the left and right of the soundstage was accurate and immersive, while the separation between instruments and percussive effects was extremely clear.

ULT Tower Max: The big bass beast

Dimensions (WDH): 538 x 472 x 1,062mm

538 x 472 x 1,062mm Weight: 56.3kg

56.3kg Drivers: 4 x tweeters (2 front + 2 rear), 2 x mid-range speakers, 3 x 280mm woofer (2 front + 1 rear), 1 x ULT Duct

4 x tweeters (2 front + 2 rear), 2 x mid-range speakers, 3 x 280mm woofer (2 front + 1 rear), 1 x ULT Duct Power output: Up to 2,150W

Up to 2,150W Battery life: N/A (mains power only)

N/A (mains power only) Water resistance: Splashproof touch panel

Splashproof touch panel Transportation: Four carry handles and side castor wheels

Four carry handles and side castor wheels Price: £1,299

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The step up in size and sonic impact between the Tower 5 and Tower 7 was clearly apparent. However, it wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the difference between the Tower 7 and Tower Max. The Max weighs more than half my body weight, and it can reach fearsome output levels.

The bassline on Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s Desire pounded along with satisfying oomph, but avoided overshadowing the higher-frequency vocals. As with the Tower 7, the tweeters and mid-range drivers put in great work to prevent the Max from sounding like a lopsided mess. The rear tweeters and rear woofer also help to deliver an engaging sonic experience even if you’re behind the speaker. I enjoyed being in front of it more, but if it’s in the centre of a dancefloor, the output should keep everybody happy.

Dready didn’t want to rinse out 21 Seconds by the So Solid Crew on the Max – he said he was sick of it – but did indulge me by playing Alex Reece’s Pulp Fiction at maximum volume. The rolling bassline sounded absolutely filthy and had the walls and floor of the venue shaking, while the snares attacked and decayed quickly for maximum snap.

ULT Tower speakers 2026: Final thoughts

I love big, loud and bassy speakers. And, to varying degrees, the ULT Tower 5, ULT Tower 7 and ULT Tower Max are exactly that. But, based on my limited time with them, they’re far more than blunt instruments. Their vocal articulation really stood out, and across their four EQ presets, there’s something that should suit most genres and listening environments.

The new lighting scheme is classier than many LED light shows on Bluetooth speakers, and the port selection makes the new ULT Towers versatile propositions, too.

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I personally don’t fancy lugging the Tower Max around on its wheels, so I expect most consumers will gravitate towards the more practical Tower 5 or Tower 7. But after hearing a demo with three Tower Max, four Tower 7s and three Tower 5s broadcasting together over Auracast, I could also see venues kitted out with a selection of Sony’s new speakers.

Hell, if I had the money and wasn’t concerned they’d damage my house’s foundations, I’d happily have a few dotted around to unlock rave mode at a moment’s notice.