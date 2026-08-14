Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 vs Audio-Technica AT-ERP5: Noise-reducing earplugs put to the test

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As someone whose livelihood partly depends on their ability to hear effectively, protecting my eardrums should be high up on my list of priorities; I say should, as I’ve always had a love of unreasonably loud music and a foolhardy pull towards large speakers.

When I first visited Bagleys in King’s Cross in 2001, I would have met the idea of wearing earplugs with a derisory snort. I was rebellious, reckless and potential long-term hearing damage was the least of my teenage concerns. My main worries were getting served at the newsagent, whether my fake ID would be accepted at the club, and not getting robbed travelling home at 6am.

A quarter of a century and many life lessons later, I’m facing up to the reality that I’m not indestructible and will physically and mentally deteriorate just like everyone else. But I’m also very conscious that the rate at which I decline is something that I have some degree of control over. So, I jumped at the chance to try out a couple of pairs of noise-reduction earplugs from esteemed audio brand Audio-Technica when they were offered to me.

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 vs Audio-Technica AT-ERP5: What are the differences?

Price

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 Earplugs £17.50 Check Price

Audio-Technica AT-ERP5 Earplugs for Live Use, Silicone, Antibacterial, Reusable, Festivals, DJs, Concerts, Soundproofing, Sound Insulation, Hearing Sensitivity, 4 Types of Earpieces (Black) £22.00 Check Price

Use case

AT-ERP3: Daily use by people “overwhelmed by everyday noise”

AT-ERP5: Live music events like festivals and concerts

Noise reduction

AT-ERP3: 19dB (Noise Reduction Rating) and 26dB (Single Number Rating)

AT-ERP5: 14dB (Noise Reduction Rating) and 21dB (Single Number Rating)

Design

The AT-ERP3 and AT-ERP5 share the same design, with the earplugs tipping the scales at just 1.2g apiece. Each comes with four pairs of eartips (XS, S, M and L) and a compact case for storage and transportation. The size of the case means it’s at risk of being mislaid; there’s an integrated strap hole, but you’ll need to provide the strap itself.

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There are some differences to note, however. The first is a stylistic one: the outwardly visible plastic section of the ERP3, which are available in Black and Grey, is matte, while the ERP5, which come in Black and Gold, have a metallic finish. Both pairs are discrete, but I prefer the latter finish.

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The second difference is far more functional. The selection of eartips included with the ERP3 are fully sealed to reduce the impact of mid and high-frequency sound. Meanwhile, those included with the ERP5 are open, ensuring damping occurs evenly across the frequency range to preserve the sonic characteristics of what you’re listening to.

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 vs Audio-Technica AT-ERP5: Are they comfortable?

Both the AT-ERP3 and AT-ERP5 are very comfortable. I found it easy to forget that I had them in my ears, and I was happy for them to remain there for extended periods. On the dancefloor at a small but loud festival in Sussex, I comfortably kept the ERP5 on for the entirety of sets lasting upwards of an hour and a half.

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Back in London, I spent most of a day with the ERP3 in my ears without any problem. Though I was aware of the sensation of having something filling my ear canals, it wasn’t one that ever gave me cause for concern or felt irritating or painful.

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 vs Audio-Technica AT-ERP5: How effectively do they reduce noise?

I tested both pairs at home, in the office, on the street, and while at a festival to assess their relative strengths and weaknesses. I don’t have the tools to verify the exact numbers Audio-Technica claims the earplugs reduce noise by, but both anecdotally lowered the impact of external sound a decent amount.

And by and large, the way they did this tallied with their stated use cases. At a festival of around 200 people, where the music was very loud and I was close to the speakers, the ERP5 proved superior, as I got a more well-rounded sense of the various elements of tracks. The volume ceiling was lowered solidly, while the overall sonic balance was largely unaffected. I also found it reasonably easy to have a conversation with my partner and fellow revellers on the dancefloor. The words didn’t always make sense, but I heard them clearly enough!

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With the ERP3 in my ears, the overall volume output was a touch lower than with the ERP5, but the difference wasn’t as noticeable as I’d expected given the former’s 5dB higher Single Number Rating (SNR). SNR, the UK standard, estimates how many decibels a protector reduces noise by. So if you were standing close to a car horn honking at 100dB, the ERP3’s 26dB SNR would reduce your exposure to 74dB of sound; using the ERP5, 79dB would reach your ears.

Designed for different circumstances

The other thing I noticed about the ERP3 while on the dancefloor was that tunes didn’t sound quite as satisfying. The force of the bass frequencies emitted from the chunky subwoofers was still weighty, but I couldn’t pick out quite as many smaller details further up the frequency spectrum. We’re talking fine margins here, but they were discernible enough to make the ERP5 my go-to choice when dancing.

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On the contrary, the ERP3 were my preferred option in most other scenarios. Again, there really wasn’t a great deal to choose from between the two pairs, but I did notice that they took a bit more edge off voices and the tip-tap of keyboard keys and mouse clicks.

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 vs Audio-Technica AT-ERP5: Can you wear them while sleeping?

I slept with the ERP3 and ERP5 in my ears and managed to drop off relatively easily for a few nights of solid slumber. As a side sleeper, one of my ears is always pressed against my pillow, and in this position, I found the earplugs applied a slight amount of pressure on my ear canals, but not enough to stop me drifting into the Land of Nod.

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So, if you don’t already own earplugs specifically designed for sleeping, you could absolutely use the ERP3 and ERP5. However, they weren’t as effective at drowning out sound as the moldable silicone blobs I normally stick in my ears before turning in. Those seal my ear canals off more comprehensively and rendered the snoring of a camper in a nearby tent inaudible. With the ERP3 in my ears, however, I was still aware of the laboured breathing.

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 Earplugs £17.50 Check Price

Audio-Technica AT-ERP5 Earplugs for Live Use, Silicone, Antibacterial, Reusable, Festivals, DJs, Concerts, Soundproofing, Sound Insulation, Hearing Sensitivity, 4 Types of Earpieces (Black) £22.00 Check Price

Audio-Technica AT-ERP3 vs Audio-Technica AT-ERP5: Should you buy them?

If you’re after a pair of earplugs, chances are you’ll have come across the brand Loop. It dominates the market, with a wide range of earplugs for different scenarios, and tie-ins with celebs like Paris Hilton and events like Tomorrowland. I’ve used the Loop Quiet 2 before, and feel the new AT-ERP3 earplugs do just as good a job. And based on the stated SNR, the AT-ERP5 reduce more sound for less money than the Loop Experience 2.

I prefer how Audio-Technica’s earplugs look, too. So, if you’re looking for a Loop alternative to protect your hearing over the final weeks of the festival season and beyond, the AT-ERP3 and AT-ERP5 should absolutely be on your radar.