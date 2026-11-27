Thinking about kitting out your entire home with security gear? We've picked out the best Black Friday kits so you don't have to

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Smart security cameras are everywhere these days, and the tech makes keeping a close eye on your property easier than ever. But kitting out your whole home with cameras, doorbells and chimes can be expensive, and it’s not as easy as simply buying the cheapest camera as and when the latest, greatest deal pops up on Amazon in the Black Friday sales.

Ideally, you want to plan things out, and part of that is buying all your cameras and acessories from the same brand, to ensure they can work together seamlessly.

But Black Friday is a good place to start, so how do you decide which ecosystem to go for? To help you out we’ve selected a starter bundle of deals from each of the major brands below to make it easier for you to compare.

1. Blink: The cheapest kit

Best indoor camera deal: 2 x Blink Mini 2K+ | £22 | View deal at Amazon

2 x Blink Mini 2K+ | | Best outdoor camera deal: 2x Blink Outdoor 4 plus free Battery Doorbell 2K+ | £48 | View deal at Amazon

2x Blink Outdoor 4 plus free Battery Doorbell 2K+ | | View deal at Amazon Required for local video clip storage: Blink Sync Module 2 | £40 | View deal at Amazon

Blink Sync Module 2 | | TOTAL: £110 (off-sale price, £305)

The cheapest option for completely kitting out your home with smart cameras and doorbells has to be Amazon’s budget brand, Blink. For a total of £110 in the Black Friday sales, you can grab yourself a pair of indoor mains powered Blink Mini 2K+ cameras, two battery-powered Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for keeping an eye on the garden and the outside of your property, and a Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+.

The catch with the Blink system is that, in order not to have to pay a monthly subscription for storing video clips, you have to purchase the Sync Module 2 (which is never on sale) at £40 and plug a USB stick into that.

Still, that doesn’t add too much cost to this system, which nets you four cameras and a doorbell for only £110. Although we prefer the way Tapo and Eufy’s cameras work and the general quality levels. No other manufacturer gets close to Blink on value, though and this is a great starter kit.

2. Tapo: The best mid-price kit

We’ve always found Tapo’s camera system very responsive and easy to set up and use, and their products are always superb value, as well.

They’re not as cheap as Blink’s equivalent, but all the cameras and doorbells have been, or are still, our favourites, and every one of them has its own internal storage so you can run the system completely subscription free.

The Tapo D235 was our top doorbell for more than a year until the Ezviz EP8 Ultra took over earlier this year. The C645D is currently our top security camera – it’s a multi-camera, solar-powered subject-tracking powerhouse of a device – and the C120 is just a superb basic USB-powered indoor camera.

Probably the most compelling reason to choose Tapop over any other system, though, is the huge range of smart sensors, plugs and accessories you can buy to integrate with the security system.

3. Eufy: Our favourite premium security camera gear

Best doorbell deal: Eufy E340 | £85 | View deal at Amazon

Eufy E340 | | View deal at Amazon Best indoor camera deal: 2x Eufy C31 pan and tilt | £70 | View deal at Tapo

2x Eufy C31 pan and tilt | | View deal at Tapo Best outdoor camera deal: 2x Eufy E340 | £200 | View deal at Amazon

2x Eufy E340 | | TOTAL: £355 ( £152 saving)

Eufy sits in the roughly the same space as Tapo in terms of price, their cameras tend to be at least as good and, like Tapo, each device tends to come with its own storage so you can run the system completely subscription free if you want to.

All the cameras and doorbells in this kit have been reviewed and tested for Expert Reviews and we loved all of them. The E340 is the best doorbell on this page, thanks to its twin cameras: one points at the step for left packages and parcels, one is direct outwards at your visitor that comes to call.

The Eufy C31 cameras offer pan and tilt tracking indoors in a cutesy package that delivers on image quality and features, and the outdoor E340 offer subject tracking wide-angle and zoom lenses in a suprisingly affordable package. The only thing missing above is a chime for the doorbell, but you can add one of those for £23 in the Black Friday sales, too, bringing the total price to £378.