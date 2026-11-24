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Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 12

Our rating Reviewed price £3399

Pros Brilliant tandem OLED display

Brilliant tandem OLED display Touch in MacOS just works

Touch in MacOS just works Stupendously powerful and quiet Cons Very expensive, even in M5 Pro guise

Very expensive, even in M5 Pro guise Nothing else I can think of

I’ve been waiting for the MacBook ProLED – the first Mac to come with a touchscreen – for years now, but Apple, until now, stubbornly held off. To be frank, I’d just about given up; I’d made my peace with it.

After all, you don’t really need a touchscreen on a laptop like this. You can’t fold the screen back on itself and use touch as your primary means of control like you can with a 2-in-1 convertible Windows machine. A touchscreen on a MacBook Pro will only ever be something you use occasionally.

And yet in my short time with the laptop, the touchscreen is already changing the way I use it in small but important ways and I’m already beginning to wonder how I’m going to go back to my non-touchscreen MacBook Air.

What you need to know

Of course, the touchscreen isn’t the only thing that’s new about this particular MacBook Pro. It’s also the first Mac to come with an OLED display, the ProLED XDR no less, and it’s a little bit special, too: a 16.3in tandem OLED panel with a resolution of 3,472 x 2,266, 120Hz adaptive refresh and peak brightness of 2,000nits.

There’s the aforementioned touchscreen, of course, which marks the first time we’ve ever seen touch support on a MacOS device. And this latest brand of MacBook Pro also brings back the illuminated Apple logo on the lid.

The ProLED MacBook Pro is available with either M5 Pro or M5 Max chips and in either 14.2in or 16.3in sizes and with up to 128GB of unified memory and 16TB of SSD storage. The Apple M6 chip is, as yet, only available on the standard, non-ProLED 14in MacBook Pro.

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Price and competition

Configuration tested: Apple M5 Max (18-core CPU, 32-core GPU), 36GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 16.3in 3,472 x 2,266 120Hz tandem OLED touchscreen. Price: £4,799

Apple never misses an opportunity to raise prices and this generation of MacBook Pros is as expensive as you’d expect it to be.

Prices start at £2,899 for the 14.2in and £3,399 for the 16.3in M5 Pro models (with 24GB of memory and 1TB storage), which is quite the hike over last year’s £2,199 and £2,699 prices.

The “cheapest” M5 Max models, meanwhile, start at £4,499 and £4,799 for the 14.2in and 16.3in sizes, and come with 36GB of memory and 2TB of storage. I’m testing the latter here for this particular review.

You can, of course, upgrade this specification significantly. There are uprated M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, each with more CPU and GPU cores for faster multitasking and processing of heavy-duty AI and creative workloads. And you can boost the RAM right up to 128GB and the storage to 16TB. The price for one of those machines, however, is the very definition of eye-watering, at £14,099.

There aren’t many laptops we’ve tested that can come close to this for sheer power, but the closest (recently at least) are the Asus ProArt P16 and the Razer Blade 16 (2026). The former comes with Nvidia’s latest RTX Spark N1X processor. I tested the model with 128GB of RAM for £6,000 but you can get it with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for £3,899. For power, this sits roughly in between the MacBook M5 Pro and M5 Max machines.

Alternatively, you can opt for laptops such as the Razer Blade 16, which are more overtly for gaming but can also be used as creative and AI workhorses. We’ve tested one of these recently, with an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor and 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

For sheer power, the Blade beats the MacBook hands down at the same price, and it also comes with a 240Hz OLED touchscreen. However, there’s a limit to the amount of RAM and storage you can configure it with, which makes it less useful for heavy local AI workloads.

Touch display and audio

Normally, I’d leave the display section to below the part on design and ergonomics, but since the screen is really the be-all and end-all of this particular machine, I’m going to address it up top.

It heralds a couple of firsts for Apple, the most notable of which is that it, at last, supports touch. As I’ve noted before, this is not a BIG revolution but touch screens are now a part of everyday life and sometimes I’ll instinctively reach out to prod, swipe or pinch to zoom something on screen, and it’s nice to have the Mac now comply and not ignore.

As a quality-of-life improvement, it’s surprisingly effective, and Apple has made a series of subtle accommodations to MacOS that means it’s less fiddly than it could be. Tap the traffic light close/minimise/maximise buttons in top-left corner of any window and, cleverly, they expand in size, making them much easier to tap accurately. Select a dropdown menu-bar from the top of any application and you’ll see there’s more spacing between each row.

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It is nice, too, that Apple has translated all the multitouch gestures from the touchpad to the screen, so you can swipe up with three fingers to bring up Mission Control or swipe with three fingers left and right to switch between multiple desktops.

The tandem OLED panel is another significant step forward. Previous MacBook Pro screens were already excellent: they were bright, colour accurate and easy on the eye, but they weren’t as punchy and vibrant as the ProLED is on this machine.

As usual, I put it through its paces with my X-Rite colorimeter and the open-source displayCal software, and it measured up exactly as you’d hope it to. I recorded peak brightness at an impressive 2,039cd/m2 during HDR playback and total gamut volume at 164% of sRGB, which equates to 113% of AdobeRGB and 116% of DCI-P3.

Colour accuracy, meanwhile, is good, too. I selected the “P3 + AdobeRGB-2000 nits” mode and checked AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 for this mode (turning TrueTone and auto-brightness off) and displayCal returned average Delta E colour errors of 0.5 and 0.66 respectively. The measured white point was a little on the cool side, though, at 7147K and 7148K for these two tests. I’m not sure how it has managed it, but this mode also delivers super-accurate sRGB results with an average Delta E of 0.49.

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In short, whether you are watching HDR TV shows and movies, doing colour-critical grading work on a commercial video or designing logos, you can be sure this display is going to deliver. It looks great.

Finally, Apple has done away with the rather ugly bathtub notch in favour of a Dynamic Island arrangement much like the one on recent generations of iPhones. Having the webcam located within the boundaries of the display still isn’t ideal, but this is a lot less intrusive than the previous arrangement, and the added functionality where apps like the timer or Apple Music can use the Dynamic Island to indicate persistent background tasks is nice, too.

Audio-wise, the 16.3-inch MacBook Pro remains a superb performer, delivering solid, rich and surprisingly warm output from the six-speaker system flanking either side of the keyboard. Its force-cancelling woofers really do work to produce sound that is more full bodied than you’d expect.

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Design, keyboard and touchpad

From the outside, the design of the MacBook Pro looks much as it has for the last few generations. The chassis is a fairly chunky, but robust-feeling aluminium (Apple says it’s 100% recycled), and there are a fair few ports and slots scattered around the edges. On the left, you get a pair of Thunderbolt 5 ports next to the MagSafe 3 charge port and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the right edge is an SDXC card slot next to another Thunderbolt 5 port and an HDMI video output.

All good, I only wish that Apple would space out the two Thunderbolt 5 ports on the left edge a little more, as I’ve found some accessories with chunky plugs can prevent access to the port next door. It is 311g lighter than the previous generation, at 1.84kg, slimmer by 8mm and shorter by around 4mm, but still feels chunky compared with, say, the Asus ProArt P16. You’ll definitely notice it in your backpack, put it that way.

The keyboard is excellent, though. There’s decent travel to the keys, good feedback and a solid end stop. Backlighting is clear, too, and the huge haptic touchpad, which measures 159 x 99mm, remains the best in class. I’ve never used a better touchpad on a laptop than this. Nothing else comes remotely close.

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Performance and battery life

The principal reason for buying a MacBook Pro, naturally, remains its superb levels of performance. The M5 Max inside this particular machine delivers oodles of workstation-class power that will cope superbly well with pretty much any demanding task you throw at it.

This particular chip comprises an 18-core CPU with 6 super cores and 12 performance cores, a 32-core GPU with neural accelerators, and dual 16-core Neural Engines for low-level local AI tasks. It’s a beast of a processor and it’s backed up in my review machine by 36GB of unified memory and a 2TB SSD.

As far as pure CPU performance goes, both in single- and multi-core performance, the results are a mixed bag. In our image and media conversion benchmarks, the ProArt steps ahead, but M5 Max is ahead of the Windows and Intel-powered opposition in the Geekbench 6 CPU tests. Note, though, it’s not hugely far in front of the M5 Pro in the Mac mini.

When we get to the graphics, the M5 Max’s 32-core GPU helps it forge further in front of its M5 Pro and M5 counterparts, but it can’t compete with the sheer grunt of the Razer Blade, which has an RTX 5090 inside, or the ProArt P16, which has the equivalent of an RTX 5070 embedded in the SoC.

As you can see in the below chart, the result in the MLPerf benchmark for tokens per second is much higher for the Razer machine than the M5 Max MacBook Pro, although the ProArt here falls a little behind.

Remember, though, the Razer Blade is limited when it comes to the amount of memory you can specify, limiting its usefulness for heavier local LLM workloads and larger models. Here, the Asus ProArt P16 is the more appropriate comparison as it utilises pooled memory, much like Apple laptops do, and here the MacBook Pro rules supreme, not only beating the performance of the ProArt P16 but doing so while remaining a lot quieter under full GPU load.

That’s a critical consideration if you’re planning on doing any kind of work with local LLMs, as these tend to max out the GPU. A quiet fan means you can carry on doing other work while your agent is carrying out tasks for you.

Where the MacBook Pro really batters the opposition, though, is its efficiency. This laptop lasted an astounding 25hrs 29mins in our video playback test (with the display set to 170cd/m2 and wireless comms disabled). That’s nearly five hours better than the M5 Pro MacBook Pro I tested last year and a vast improvement on the ProArt, which only managed to deliver 10hrs 46mins under the same conditions.

Verdict

The MacBook Pro with ProLED is, simply put, a superb all-rounder; a laptop that now does pretty much everything. It has a gloriously vibrant and colour-accurate OLED display that can rival the best its rivals can offer.

Perhaps more significantly, it has now added touch to MacOS, with relatively little fuss, over-complication or upheaval. And it has slimmed down the laptop and added even more powerful options than before.

The only thing that might give you pause for thought, here, is the price, which once you start to add RAM and storage, skyrockets out of control. At the end of the day, though, the MacBook Pro with ProLED XDR Display is a superb laptop with few rivals. If you’ve got the money, don’t quibble. It’s the best around.

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