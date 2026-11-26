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We’ve been big fans of Microsoft’s Surface Pro range of 2-in-1 Windows tablets for a number of years now for all the best reasons.

Although they haven’t always been the best value laptops, they’ve always had top-quality displays, superb build quality and pretty good battery life as well as stylus compatibility for sketchers and note-takers.

Why this deal?

This Black Friday deal is on the first-generation Surface Pro 12, and sees the price drop to a surprisingly good £799 for the model with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage over at Amazon.

Better yet, this price includes the normally optional keyboard, which goes for £149 when you buy it separately.

That’s a decent price even by the standards of 2025 when the Surface Pro 12 first launched. Back then it was £799 for the 16GB tablet or £948 for the keyboard bundle. But then the great RAM crisis took hold and Microsoft raised the price by £200, bringing the price up well above a thousand pounds.

We’ve checked the historic price levels and at Amazon this bundle has averaged £1,047 over the past 180 days, so this Black Friday deal is getting you a discount of £248 (just shy of 24%).

Why buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 12?

When we first reviewed it, we said that the Surface Pro 12 got “almost everything right”. Our reviewer, Alun Taylor, praised it for its stunning battery life, its superb sound system and its dual ability to operate as a media consumption and productivity device.

It lasted 19hrs 20mins in our battery test, and because it has 16GB of RAM on board it means multitasking shouldn’t be a problem. The only complaints we had were its 256GB of UFS storage, which is a little slow compared to traditional SSD storage and the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack.

If, however, you like the idea of having a proper laptop (with a truly great keyboard at that) that can convert into a top-level media consumption at the drop of a hat, and don’t mind having to rely on Bluetooth for your audio connection, then look no further: this is the deal of the Black Friday so far.