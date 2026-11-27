All five screen sizes of the five-star TCL C8L are heavily discounted for Black Friday. Here's why we we love this TV - and these deals - so much

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Every year, I like to single out one Black Friday TV deal that stands out from the crowd; the Black Friday TV deal I’d recommend above any other and one which I think will appeal to a broad range of consumers.

This year, like last year, that recommendation is on a TCL TV, specifically the TCL C8L. There are five screen sizes available: 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in and 98in, and all of them are available at huge discounts:

Obviously, £899 is a pretty hefty sum, and many people will turn their noses up at the mere thought of spending that much on a television. I would have done so a few years ago, too. I bought my first “premium” TV ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch in November 2020 as I wanted a telly with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 gaming features. At the time, the Samsung Q80T (55in) cost me the same as the same-size TCL C8L is currently listed for.

That TV served me incredibly well for gaming and streaming, and when it was time for me to upgrade, it found a happy home with one of my friends. So, while the initial outlay may be daunting, TVs are something you’ll likely own for a long time and use a lot (an increasing amount if our TV Brand Awards survey is any indication). This means it makes sense to get one that performs well and will do so for years to come.

TCL’s Super Quantum Dot-powered Mini LED C8L is a sensational performer in its price bracket, and won our Best Buy award when John Archer reviewed it in September. John has probably tested and reviewed more TVs than anyone else in the UK, so when he rates something as highly as the C8L, it must be really, really good.

His measurements of the 65in model demonstrate its main strengths, which I’ll summarise below:

1. Superb SDR and HDR brightness

The brightness the TCL C8L puts out is frankly absurd, and ensures the TV is visible in bright living rooms during the day. That’s not always the case with similarly priced OLED TVs, which thrive after dark or in rooms with the curtains drawn.

SDR Standard mode peak brightness: 517cd/m 2

517cd/m HDR Standard mode peak brightness: 3,500cd/m 2 (10% window)

3,500cd/m (10% window) HDR Filmmaker Mode peak brightness: 3,100cd/m2 (10% window)

2. Fantastic accuracy

In our greyscale and colour tests, conducted using Portrait Displays’ Calman Ultimate software, we’re looking for Delta E errors below 3. This is the value below which any discrepancies are effectively invisible to the human eye. As you can see below, the TCL C8L’s most accurate mode nailed our tests. This means that when you’re watching something in Filmmaker Mode, you’re seeing it as the creator intended.

SDR Filmmaker Mode

Two-point greyscale: 3.9

3.9 Multi-point greyscale: 3.3

3.3 Gamut Checker: 2.8

2.8 ColorChecker: 2.8

2.8 Saturation Sweep: 2.2

2.2 Luminance Sweep: 2.2

HDR Filmmaker Mode

Multi-point greyscale: 2.9

2.9 Colormatch: 2.9

2.9 ColorChecker: 1.8

1.8 Saturation Sweep: 1.7

3. Awesome gaming options

The TCL C8L has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support the full range of current-gen gaming features. If you’ve managed to nab a Black Friday console deal, you’ll want a TV that can do it justice, and this television does.

It keeps input lag down to a rapid 10.1ms on 4K/60Hz feeds, supports VRR up to 144Hz in 4K resolution, along with 240Hz refresh rates at 1080p via Dual-Line Gate Technology. There’s also a Game Bar that lets you make granular adjustments to your gaming experience.

4. Google TV and all the apps you need

The app and streaming service choice on the C8L’s Google TV operating system is about as broad as it gets on modern televisions. All your favourites, like Netflix and Disney+, are available, as are all of the UK TV catch-up services, which isn’t always the case with TVs that run Google.

5. A 2.1.2-channel sound system tuned by Bang & Olufsen

It’s unclear how much input B&O had into the TCL C8L’s audio setup, but their name is on the TV’s frame, and the output is impressive for a mid-range TV. The TV’s sound has impact and immediacy, and the two up-firing channels do a good job of communicating the height effects of Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

We’d have liked bass to be a touch more potent, and sometimes found background elements a little lost in the mix, but overall, the 2.1.2-channel system successfully propels movie and TV soundtracks into your living room.

TCL C8L Black Friday deal: Buy today, enjoy for years

I’ve just summarised five great reasons to buy the TCL C8L this Black Friday, in addition to the fact that it’s massively discounted.

Put simply, no TV we’ve tested performs as well for the money. If you want a premium TV for a mid-range price this Black Friday, this is the one to buy. If you’re still unconvinced, check out John Archer’s full TCL C8L review for more objective data and subjective views of its performance.