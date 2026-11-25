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LG is one of the most respected and best-selling TV manufacturers globally, and its televisions are among the most popular during Black Friday.

This year, there are plenty of Black Friday LG TV deals to choose from, many of which focus on the upper reaches of the brand’s extensive range. The OLED models on which LG prides itself look particularly great value, often hitting lowest-ever prices.

Below, is my pick of what’s out there ahead of Black Friday, which falls on 27 November. Where possible, I’ve recommended models we’ve tested, but I’ve also included a couple of offers on popular SKUs available at attractive prices.

If you want to read about discounts on a range of other product categories, check out our Black Friday deals hub, where you’ll find offers on laptops, smartphones, mattresses and more.

Best Black Friday LG TV deals

LG B6 OLED (55in): Best under £1,000

Black Friday price: £849 | View deal at Richer Sounds

£849 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £1,252

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Competitively priced

Competitively priced Great gaming specs

Great gaming specs Dolby Vision and webOS Cons Entry-level brightness

Use code BLACK150 to get LG’s cheapest OLED at a best-ever price. It’s not as bright as the C series, and its 120Hz refresh rate is inferior, but that makes little difference if you’re gaming on a console. As an entry point into LG’s OLED ecosystem, it’s a banger, and superb value this Black Friday.

48in: £774 (vs 180-day average price of £988)

£774 (vs 180-day average price of £988) 65in: £1,399 (vs 180-day average price of £1,733)

£1,399 (vs 180-day average price of £1,733) 77in: £1,999 (vs 180-day average price of £2,421)

LG C6 OLED (48in): Best for gamers

Black Friday price: £949 | View deal at Marks Electrical

£949 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £1,183

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros RGB Tandem OLED panel

RGB Tandem OLED panel 4K@165Hz

4K@165Hz Great value Cons No HDR10+

There are two versions of this magnificent TV: one with an OLED EX panel and one with an RGB Tandem OLED panel. The latter is superior in brightness and colour, and is fitted to the 48in model listed here. A phenomenal performer for games and movies alike, the C6 is one of our favourite TVs of 2026 and a bargain this Black Friday.

42in: £879 (vs 180-day average of £1,070)

£879 (vs 180-day average of £1,070) 55in: £1,194 (vs 180-day average of £1,498)

£1,194 (vs 180-day average of £1,498) 65in: £1,649 (vs 180-day average of £2,104)

£1,649 (vs 180-day average of £2,104) 83in: £3,399 (vs 180-day average of £3,925)

Read our LG C6 OLED review

LG G6 OLED (65in): Best for picture quality

Black Friday price: £2,159 | View deal at Amazon

£2,159 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £2,787

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Best PQ in the range

Best PQ in the range Gorgeous design

Gorgeous design Stand and wall-mount options Cons Sound not as good as pictures

The G6 is LG’s top “mainstream” TV (we’re discounting the wireless M6 and paper-thin W6) and performed brilliantly in our tests. It’s fantastic for TV shows and films, and equally good for gaming. Both the wall-mount and stand versions look every inch the premium TVs they are; we’ve linked to the former above, as it’s slightly cheaper. But if you want the 65in model with a stand, it’s available for £2,249.

Read our LG G6 OLED review

LG MRGB88 (50in): Best affordable Mini LED option

Black Friday price: £599 | View deal at Currys

£599 | Previous price: £899

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Great for bright-room viewing

Great for bright-room viewing Well-priced

Well-priced Impressive colour coverage Cons Restrictive viewing angles

If you want an affordable LG TV that delivers solid performance in bright living rooms, this edge-lit RGB LED TV will do the trick nicely. It sports great contrast and brightness, excellent colour coverage and runs LG’s comprehensive webOS smart platform.