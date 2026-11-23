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Samsung came away empty-handed from our survey-based TV Brand Awards a few months ago, but finished third in four of the nine categories: Best Overall, Most Recommended, Best for Streaming and Best for Gaming.

Proof, if it was needed, that the company that won Most Recommended brand in our 2025 TV Brand Awards is still one of the most popular manufacturers around. It also still makes some of the best TVs: all three Samsung TVs we’ve reviewed this year – the Samsung S99H, Samsung R95H and Samsung QN80H – have received awards.

If you’re considering buying your first Samsung TV, or upgrading your current Samsung telly, Black Friday is one of the best times to act. This year’s new range is seeing meaningful discounts, while older sets are approaching end-of-life and priced to clear remaining stock.

I’ve been scouring the internet for the best Black Friday Samsung TV deals and have listed my favourites below. As a reminder, Black Friday falls on 27 November, with Cyber Monday following on 30 November. After that, most of the TVs listed will return to their pre-Black Friday prices, so you’ve got a week or so to take advantage of the offers.

We’re covering Black Friday deals across a huge range of categories: check out our Black Friday hub for all the latest offers and discounts.

Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Samsung S99H (77in): Best premium OLED deal

Black Friday price: £3,082 | View deal at Samsung

£3,082 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £3,993

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Best-in-class picture quality

Best-in-class picture quality Stylish "FloatLayer" design

Stylish "FloatLayer" design Supreme gaming features Cons No Dolby Vision

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

Samsung’s official Black Friday offers include cut-price soundbars being thrown in with TVs, but here I’m highlighting a huge potential saving through its “Claim your VAT back” scheme. According to Samsung’s calculator, the cashback value on the 77in S99H amounts to £616. Knock that off the list price, and you’re getting the telly for just over £3,000. Given its size and class-leading performance, that’s a sensational deal. You will need a Samsung account to take advantage of the offer, and read the T&Cs carefully to ensure you’re eligible!

Read our full Samsung S99H review

Samsung U7020H (43in): Best cheap option

Black Friday price: £229 | View deal at Amazon

£229 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £264

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Dirt cheap

Dirt cheap Tizen OS

Tizen OS Proprietary image and audio enhancements Cons Basic LCD panel

Basic LCD panel Plasticky build

The U7000H is Samsung’s most affordable 4K TV, so it won’t deliver the stellar picture performance we know the brand is capable of. However, if you can look past its cheap build and basic panel, it has much of the functionality of a more premium Samsung TV: Tizen OS, the Samsung Gaming Hub, Motion Xcelerator tech and Object Tracking Sound Lite.

50in: £269 (180-day average price £311)

£269 (180-day average price £311) 55in: £319 (180-day average price £334)

£319 (180-day average price £334) 65in: £399 (180-day average price £493)

£399 (180-day average price £493) 85in: £849 (180-day average price £1,002)

£849 (180-day average price £1,002) 98in: £1,295 (180-day average price £1,674)

Samsung QN80H (55in): Best under £1,000

Black Friday price: £749 | View deal at Freemans

£749 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £903

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Accessible pricing

Accessible pricing Great for gamers on a budget

Great for gamers on a budget Bright and colour accurate Cons Reflection-prone and limited viewing angles

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: ⅘ (Recommended)

The QN80H is the perfect entry point into Samsung’s range for those wanting a high-performance TV without breaking the bank. It’s punchy in Standard mode, very accurate in Filmmaker Mode, extremely well-specified for gaming, and Tizen OS offers a comprehensive and satisfying smart streaming experience. £749 is the lowest the 55in model has ever been and £40 less than at other retailers.

50in : £649 (180-day average £733)

: £649 (180-day average £733) 65in: £1,099 (180-day average £1,188)

£1,099 (180-day average £1,188) 85in: £2,099 (180-day average £2,279)

Read our full Samsung QN80H review

Samsung S83H (65in): Best entry-level OLED deal

Black Friday price: £1,199 | View deal at Amazon

£1,199 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £1,964

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Perfect black and infinite contrast

Perfect black and infinite contrast 4K/120Hz

4K/120Hz Alexa built-in Cons No anti-reflection tech

No anti-reflection tech Least powerful Samsung OLED chip

Samsung’s cheapest OLED has received a hefty price cut. It’s not as bright as the significantly more expensive QD-OLED options in the brand’s lineup, and it uses a less advanced processor. However, it has fantastic current-gen gaming support, Samsung’s Tizen operating system, and all the glorious benefits of OLED technology, including perfect blacks and infinite contrast.

48in: £795 (180-day average price £1,170)

£795 (180-day average price £1,170) 55in: £899 (180-day average price)

£899 (180-day average price) 77in: £1,889 (180-day averge price £2,678)