This 65in Sony OLED TV now RECORD LOW price for Cyber Monday
The award-winning Sony A80L TV is cheaper than ever after Black Friday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here and Amazon has rolled out ANOTHER tempting price drop on the Sony A80L (XR-55A80L) OLED TV. Not content with knocking £200 off the 55in model, bringing that to a record low price of £1,399, Amazon has now knocked a further £50 off the 65in model – plunging it to £1,849, its lowest EVER price and a huge £493 saving from its average price of £2,342. This a solid saving on a TV that we gave four out of five stars and a Recommended award when we reviewed it at the 65in’s launch price of £2,499.
The Sony A80L is part of the Bravia XR range and is a mid-range OLED TV that offers a great balance of features and value. It boasts a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a standard WRGB OLED panel. The 55in Sony A80L model we reviewed, powered by Sony’s Cognitive XR processor, delivers exceptional picture quality, supported by HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. However, it doesn’t support HDR10+. The design of the A80L is both stylish and practical, with a stand that can be adjusted to three different positions so you can face the TV towards wherever you’re sitting.
In terms of audio, the Sony A80L includes its clever Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology and support for Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich and immersive sound experience. This model is also well suited for gaming, featuring 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and a Game Mode. Its connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast and AirPlay 2, making it a smart choice for a modern home entertainment setup. The TV also comes equipped with Google TV as its smart platform, offering a wide range of streaming and entertainment options.
The Sony A80L offers impressive SDR and HDR images, peerless picture processing and a premium design and finish. Its limited brightness and the provision of only two HDMI 2.1 inputs are some drawbacks to consider. Despite these, the current Amazon Black Friday deal price of £1,399 makes it an attractive choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home with a quality mid-range OLED TV.