After a new laptop? This pre-Black Friday BARGAIN is for you
The powerful 15in Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has plummeted in price ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but savvy shoppers can already snap up some stellar savings. For example, if you’re in the market for a new ultraportable laptop, the 15in Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is now available for a tantalising £1,199 via John Lewis, marking a jaw-dropping reduction from its original price of £1,628.
What sets the Surface Laptop 5 apart is its winning blend of slim design, robust performance and value for money via this dazzling deal. The device boasts a captivating 15in display, which serves up visuals that are nothing short of spectacular. It’s not just about looks, though: the internals pack a performance punch, ensuring that your computing experience is seamless.
And it has another, somewhat surprising trick up its sleeve: repairability. In a market flooded with devices that are notoriously difficult to repair, this laptop emerges as a breath of fresh air, promising longevity.
Although Expert Reviews initially gave the laptop a three-star rating in its original review, it’s important to note that at this much-reduced pre-Black Friday price, the laptop’s value proposition significantly improves. It is a deal tailor-made for those seeking a high-performance laptop without breaking the bank.
In fact, it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen so far in the lead-up to Black Friday: with its attractive design, impressive display, commendable performance and repairability, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. Just ensure you get in there as soon as possible while the discount lasts!