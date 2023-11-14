Bag a BRILLIANT bargain on a Henry vacuum cleaner ahead of Black Friday

In terms of performance, the Henry Quick Hen, despite having lower suction power compared to some competitors, excels in cleaning efficiency. It effectively picks up large amounts of debris, like Cheerios and flour, from both carpets and hard floors. The vacuum’s battery life is another strong point, lasting over an hour on the standard setting and boasting a quick charge time of approximately 2.5 hours​​.

The vacuum’s design and ease of use are also highlights. It has a simple mechanism for emptying the bag and doesn’t have the issue of hair tangling around the brush bar, a common problem in some vacuums. However, it lacks additional tools for cleaning hard floors, which might be a limitation for some users​​​​.