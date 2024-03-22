Get a huge saving on one of our favourite handheld vacuums, the Gtech Multi MK2 K9, during Amazon’s spring sale

In our tests, we were impressed by the Gtech Multi MK2 K9’s cleaning performance and the extra touch its scented cartridges provide. The five-star handheld vacuum is a great choice, so if you’re looking to buy one, you’ll love its current price.

In Amazon’s Deal Days sale you can get the Gtech Multi MK2 K9 for only £144, a whopping £50 price drop from its average price point of £190 on the site. Just be aware that this is a time-limited offer and get in there before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Gtech Multi MK2 K9 get a good review?