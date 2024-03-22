Get a huge saving on one of our favourite handheld vacuums, the Gtech Multi MK2 K9, during Amazon’s spring sale
We loved the Gtech Multi MK2 K9 and now, in the Amazon spring sale, the five-star vacuum can be yours for a bargain
In our tests, we were impressed by the Gtech Multi MK2 K9’s cleaning performance and the extra touch its scented cartridges provide. The five-star handheld vacuum is a great choice, so if you’re looking to buy one, you’ll love its current price.
In Amazon’s Deal Days sale you can get the Gtech Multi MK2 K9 for only £144, a whopping £50 price drop from its average price point of £190 on the site. Just be aware that this is a time-limited offer and get in there before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Gtech Multi MK2 K9 get a good review?
- We gave the handheld vacuum a perfect five-star rating in our full Gtech Multi MK2 K9 review.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Gtech Multi MK2 K9?
- Perhaps most importantly, the Gtech is a great vacuum cleaner. It performed superbly in our tests, expertly dealing with Cheerios and flour spillages.
- The battery takes four hours to charge and in our experience lasted a solid 16mins 37secs when powering the motorised head. Without the head attached, it ran for 25 minutes.
- It uses replaceable scented cartridges in the filter, so your room smells extra fresh after vacuuming.
- It’s a great choice for pet owners, tackling hair brilliantly.
Are there any disadvantages to this Gtech Multi MK2 K9 deal?
- The bin is a little clunky. Be prepared to use some force when you detach it.
- Unlike other models, it does not come with a charging dock.
How has the Gtech Multi MK2 K9’s price changed over time?
- The Gtech Multi vacuum was £169 when we first reviewed it.
- Now you can snap it up for only £144, a big drop from its average £190.
Where can I find more Gtech Multi MK2 K9 deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Good question. We put a lot of effort into finding the best deals for our readers. Our resident experts test the products so we can confidently recommend them, we do our research to cater to all budgets and scrutinise all major sales events. For the full process read our dedicated article.