This Dyson V15 Detect Black Friday deal is selling FAST

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute has seen a rare price cut this Black Friday – and although it’s sold out on John Lewis, this deal can still be found in stock at Appliances Direct. Originally priced at £700, Dyson’s most advanced and powerful vacuum cleaner is now available for £550, presenting a significant saving for those in pursuit of cleaning excellence. The V15 Detect Absolute is acclaimed for its effective anti-tangle heads and a suite of useful features, striking an impressive balance between power and battery life.