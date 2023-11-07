This Hoover vacuum cleaner deal for Black Friday is FANTASTIC
If you’re fast, you can saving a gargantuan £133 on the Hoover HF9 vacuum this Black Friday
You would be a sucker to miss this fantastic pre-Black Friday “third-off” deal on the Hoover HF9 (Pet) vacuum cleaner, now available for only £266, saving a whopping £133 on the usual £399.
The Hoover HF9 (Pet) blows the competition away thanks to its anti-tangle technology – a fantastic feature that pet owners will love – which ensures pet hair is sucked up without blocking the system or lowering the vacuum’s stellar suction.
As the flagship model of Hoover’s cordless sticks, the Hoover HF9 (Pet) is loaded with handy features you’d expect to find in far more expensive vacuums, including a motorised upholstery attachment, which looks like a miniaturised floor head with its own spinning roller – specially designed to lift problematic pet hair from furniture.
The smaller motorised “brush” attachment is also really brilliant when tackling hard to reach areas like stairs or car carpets.
With a four-star rating and Expert Reviews Recommended award, our Hoover HF9 (Pet) review praised it for its impressive cleaning and ease of emptying – as well as being able to stand upright without support.
Getting your hands on the brilliant Hoover HF9 (Pet) vacuum for £266 (with a third off!) in this pre-Black Friday deal is a no-brainer. Go on – you’ll clean up!