This Hoover vacuum cleaner deal for Black Friday is FANTASTIC

As the flagship model of Hoover’s cordless sticks, the Hoover HF9 (Pet) is loaded with handy features you’d expect to find in far more expensive vacuums, including a motorised upholstery attachment, which looks like a miniaturised floor head with its own spinning roller – specially designed to lift problematic pet hair from furniture.

The smaller motorised “brush” attachment is also really brilliant when tackling hard to reach areas like stairs or car carpets.

With a four-star rating and Expert Reviews Recommended award, our Hoover HF9 (Pet) review praised it for its impressive cleaning and ease of emptying – as well as being able to stand upright without support.