Nab a VAST saving on a five-star video doorbell this Black Friday
We love the Ezviz DB2 doorbell here at Expert Reviews and it’s now far cheaper for Black Friday
This is one of the best deals we’ve seen the early Black Friday sales so far: the five-star Ezviz DB2 battery-powered doorbell is now a mere £67, down from its usual £130 at Currys. It’s never been cheaper to upgrade your home security.
The Ezviz DB2 is an exemplary video doorbell that’s great value for money. It comes complete with a chime and offers flexibility in installation, operating seamlessly on battery power or connected to the mains. Even better, it’s really easy to set up.
But that would all be for nought if the video quality wasn’t good and, luckily, the Ezviz DB2 doesn’t disappoint. It produces crisp footage, ensuring that you can clearly see who’s at your door, providing peace of mind.
As you might have guessed, we when we reviewed the Ezviz DB2, we gave it a perfect five out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award – high praise that speaks volumes about its reliability and user satisfaction.
Now that the Ezviz DB2 doorbell is just £67 for Black Friday, it’s a simply unmissable deal for those who want to keep track of deliveries and arrivals. Just make sure that you pick one up as soon as possible, though, because the outstanding offer won’t last for long!