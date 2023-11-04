Nab a VAST saving on a five-star video doorbell this Black Friday

But that would all be for nought if the video quality wasn’t good and, luckily, the Ezviz DB2 doesn’t disappoint. It produces crisp footage, ensuring that you can clearly see who’s at your door, providing peace of mind.

As you might have guessed, we when we reviewed the Ezviz DB2, we gave it a perfect five out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award – high praise that speaks volumes about its reliability and user satisfaction.