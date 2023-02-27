Final unveils new ZE8000 earbuds with ANC and “8K Sound”

Japanese audio manufacturer Final has revealed new flagship true wireless earbuds, the Final ZE8000.

The ZE8000 are nothing if not eye-catching, following in the footsteps of similarly idiosyncratic Final releases such as the Final ZE3000 and D8000 Pro. Their design is visually arresting, with long, cuboid stems attached to some of the most strangely shaped earbud housings we’ve come across.

While design is undeniably one of Final’s strongest suits, it’s also got plenty of audio pedigree, and the ZE8000 are its first buds capable of what it describes as “8K Sound”. This is delivered via all-new 13mm “f-CORE” drivers powered by Class-AB amplifiers which, in theory, should set the sound quality apart from the Class-D hardware most true wireless earbuds use.

Wireless connectivity comes courtesy of Bluetooth 5.2, and the ZE8000 support SBC and AAC along with both Qualcomm aptX and aptX Adaptive, with the latter facilitating streaming up to 24bit/96Hz. The frequency response of the buds is stated as 20Hz to 44kHz.

Software isn’t forgotten about either as the ZE8000 have four active noise cancelling (ANC) modes: Noise Cancelling, Wind-Cut, Ambient Sound and Voice Through. Those options and a “PRO Equaliser” to alter the ZE8000’s default sound signature are all customisable via the Final Connect app, along with a few other convenience features.

Battery life is stated at five hours of continuous audio playback, which is reasonable, though a total of 15 hours including the charging case is some way below the industry average. Should the sound be as excellent as Final claims, however, it might just be worth taking the hit to stamina.\

The Final ZE8000 are available in either black or white from outlets including Amazon and Selfridges and will set you back £299.