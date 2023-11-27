The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones PLUNGE to lowest ever price for Black Friday
The award-winning Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have hit a rock-bottom price this Cyber Monday
This Black Friday, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are available for a groundbreaking price of £197 on Amazon, marking the lowest price they have ever been offered on the site. The WH-1000XM4, a recipient of five stars and a Best Buy award in our original Sony WH-1000Xm4 review, are renowned for their exceptional performance.
The WH-1000XM4 are a significant upgrade over their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3. While they’ve been superseded by the newer Sony WH-1000XM5, they’re significantly cheaper – even with the WH-1000XM5 at an almost-record-low price of £277 – and are still excellent headphones. They feature enhanced audio quality and noise cancellation, along with new intelligent features that elevate the user experience. Key improvements include Speak-to-Chat, wear detection and multipoint pairing, allowing seamless switching between connected devices.
In terms of design and comfort, the WH-1000XM4 weigh 254g and boast slimmed-down plastic earcup housings with additional padding. This results in a fit that is better contoured to the head, offering supreme comfort for prolonged use. The headphones are available in black and silver finishes, each providing a sleek and understated look.
One of the most lauded features of the WH-1000XM4 is the advanced noise cancellation. Utilising Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and Adaptive Sound Control technology, the headphones tailor noise-cancellation profiles to individual users and adjust levels in real-time based on external triggers. This results in an immersive audio experience, free from external disturbances.
The sound quality of the WH-1000XM4 is exceptional, thanks to their 40mm dynamic drivers. The headphones deliver crisp and detailed audio across a range of genres, from high-tempo tracks to intricate musical compositions. Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme technology further enhances the audio quality by upscaling compressed files in real-time, ensuring a high-quality listening experience regardless of the audio source.
At £197, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones represent outstanding value, especially when considering the marginal upgrades of the newer WH-1000XM5 model. This Black Friday deal is an excellent opportunity for over-ear headphone enthusiasts to acquire one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market at a significantly reduced price.