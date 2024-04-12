Signs you need to replace your old mattress

Tossing and turning over night, struggling to get a good night’s sleep? Nocturnal creaking, visible sagging, alongside waking up with aches and pains, could all be signs that your current mattress needs replacing. And while we understand that mattresses are expensive and, arguably, not the most exciting items on which to spend large sums of money, they do deteriorate over time, and sleeping on one that’s past its use-by could lead to problems both in the short and long term.

Thankfully, the tell-tale signs of a mattress that’s ready for replacement are easy to spot. And determining that’s the case sooner rather than later could save you from restless nights, discomfort and even potential back problems into the future.

Below, we delve into some of the most common questions about worn-out mattresses, and offer expert advice on when it might be time to dig into your pockets for a new one. And if you’re at that point, then we’ve also included some of our tried-and-tested top picks of the best mattresses on the market right now.

Is it bad to sleep on a worn-out mattress?

It certainly isn’t a good idea. Not only will it prove uncomfortable, but according to the National Bed Federation and Bed Advice UK’s executive director, Tristine Hargreaves, it could lead to even more serious problems.

“Sleeping on a worn-out mattress puts you at risk of developing problems such as a bad back, neck pain, sore hips and shoulders,” Hargreaves explains. “If you often wake up wondering why you don’t feel as good as you should, getting a new bed or mattress could be the answer.”

READ NEXT: Emma vs Simba: Which is better?