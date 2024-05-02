Snap up a 25% saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress for a limited time

If you’re fast, you can bag a superb 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which is currently our favourite hybrid option. That makes it the cheapest it’s been all year.

It means the price of, for example, the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its normal £1,329. Just make sure that you get in there before the deadline of midnight on Monday 6 May.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?