  • Snap up a 25% saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress for a limited time

Snap up a 25% saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress for a limited time

Our favourite hybrid mattress on the market, the Simba Hybrid Pro, is currently a whopping 25% cheaper, but you'll have to be quick

If you’re fast, you can bag a superb 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which is currently our favourite hybrid option. That makes it the cheapest it’s been all year.

It means the price of, for example, the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its normal £1,329. Just make sure that you get in there before the deadline of midnight on Monday 6 May.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?

  • In our in-depth Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it five stars out of five.
  • We also garlanded it with an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is something we only give to the very best products.

What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?

  • We found it to be very comfortable during our testing, with a layer of wool helping to combat any unwanted sinking feeling.
  • It was supportive, whether our mattress expert Edward Munn was lying on his side or back.
  • It remained cool at night, even though we put it through its paces in a June heatwave.

Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?

  • The main problem was with the high asking price of £1,200 for the king-size version when we first reviewed it. This deal blows that concern out of the water, however.
  • You can’t remove the top cover so you might want to invest in a mattress protector. Luckily, you’ll get Simba’s own protector worth £169 for free with the deal above.

How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?

  • The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when we first got our hands on it.
  • The current price of £997 is the cheapest it’s been this year.

Where can I find more mattress deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals?

A lot of time goes into tracking down the best mattress deals for Expert Reviews’ readers and you can find an full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.

