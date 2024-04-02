Agon Q27G3XMN review: Marvellous Mini LED gaming for minor money

Four years ago, we reviewed the Asus PG27UQ monitor – one of the first gaming monitors to arrive with a Mini LED backlight. It featured 384 dimming zones and cost a massive £2,400. Then, last year, we tested the Acer Predator X32FP, which offered 576 dimming zones and came with an asking price of £1,400.

Those were impressive displays, but AOC’s new Mini LED screen changes everything. Granted, it uses a 2,560 x 1,1440 VA panel rather than a 4K IPS one like the Asus and Acer models, but it offers a 180Hz refresh rate and 336 dimming zones – and it’s yours for under £350.

To put this into context, when the Asus PG27UQ was launched, Mini LED displays were the great hope for high-end HDR gaming. Over the last year or two, that position has been usurped by a new generation of OLED monitors; just look at how many OLED monitors were announced at this year’s CES in Las Vegas compared to Mini LED.

But if Mini LED gaming monitors are going to cede the high end of the market to OLED panels, it looks like the technology may yet find a place at the cheaper end of the market – and that’s probably a very good thing for consumers.